The 5 Bugs That Are Most Likely to Bite You While You're Sleeping

If you've ever woken up with a strange bump on your body and no sign of the culprit, you have to confront the uncomfortable likelihood that a bug snuck in and snacked on you in the middle of the night. Between the popular myth that you swallow eight spiders a year in your sleep and the knowledge that there are bugs that can live in your bed, it's no wonder people are nervous about unwelcome visitors overnight. But if you want to freak yourself out further, read on to learn which bugs are most likely to bite you while you're sleeping.

1 Bed bugs

It's no surprise that a creature called a bed bug is one of the insects most likely to bite you while you're sleeping. Entomologist and pest control expert Ryan Smith says bed bugs are probably the most common nocturnal bug and they love hiding out in your mattress. "A bad infestation of bed bugs can cause people to wake up and have trouble sleeping as a result of their biting," he says.

According to Vulcan Termite and Pest Control, one way to know if you have bed bugs is by identifying dark stains left on the sheets from where they've excreted or fed. "Bed bugs are most active an hour or two before sunrise when you're still fast asleep," according to Vulcan. "Once the sun comes up, they hide away under the mattress and in nearby crevices."

Pest expert Jordan Foster says these bugs only feed for a few minutes, but you could wake up with multiple bites if a host of them are feasting on you. Per Foster, bed bug bites are often painless at first but can turn into itchy welts, most commonly found on exposed skin. These pests prefer nibbling armpits, around the neck, behind the knee, and the inner thighs.

2 Fleas

If you have pets in your home, you're more likely to get bitten by fleas at night, especially if your pet sleeps with you. "Fleas are always searching for easy prey, which means they might feast on you while you sleep," Smith says. Unlike bed bugs, fleas tend to bite around the ankles. These bugs leave extremely itchy, red, and sometimes sore bites behind. According to Foster, flea bites can even lead to hives or a rash. He warns against scratching flea bites, because it could result in an infection.

3 Chiggers

Chiggers are tiny red bugs that can result in very itchy bites. "People are the main source of food for chiggers," Foster says. "This small, minuscule insect attaches itself to the skin, remaining tight for a few days, and then falls off." A chigger bite may get worse for a few days before getting better. While chiggers can bite you while you're sleeping in your bed, Vulcan notes that you're most likely to get a chigger bite during the spring, summer, or fall while camping or sleeping outdoors.

4 Spiders

According to Healthline, spiders are more active at night. The good news is that spiders generally only bite when they feel threatened, but if they get trapped in your clothing or you roll onto them, you could wake up with a small wound. If a spider bit you, there's likely only one bite, compared to bed bugs or flea bites that usually come in packs. A spider bite can result in swelling, red welts, itching, and a rash, per Healthline.

5 Mosquitoes

You've probably woken up with the familiar itch of mosquito bites many times before. Once one of these pests begins feeding on you with its long tube-like mouth, it's likely to keep going, which can result in a fair amount of itchy bites. Healthline notes that many types of mosquitoes are more active at dusk and at night, which makes your slumber a perfect time for them to feast.

