7 Best Things to Buy at Big Lots, Retail Experts Say

While it’s always a thrill to find a great deal in the wild, few stores practically guarantee a bargain quite like Big Lots. The discount retailer remains a reliable option for shoppers looking to redecorate on a budget, thanks to its large inventory of furniture sourced at closeout prices. But there are plenty of other products on the shelves that are worth checking out. Read on for the best things to buy at Big Lots, according to retail experts.

1 | Baking supplies iStock Big Lots has you covered for baking staples as well as fun accouterments and supplies to use for decorating your creations. "Especially when it comes to mixes from big brands like Pillsbury, you may be able to find specific flavors and varieties at Big Lots that are harder to find elsewhere," says Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst with the shopping comparison site DealNews.com. "For instance, I saw things like peppermint frosting, Funfetti sugar cookie mix, Funfetti hot cocoa cookie mix, Nestle hot cocoa and marshmallow morsels, and tons more." The same is true if you're gluten-free since Big Lots carries Bob's Red Mill products. "You can get standards like steel cut or rolled oats, but also their 1:1 baking blend, pie crust, and brownie mix make gluten-free baking easier," says Ramhold.

2 | Outdoor rugs and patio decor Shutterstock Decorating your patio isn’t just about finding the right tables and chairs. Outdoor rugs are a great way to bring your back deck together—and Big Lots happens to have fantastic pricing on all different sizes and designs. Some outdoor rugs as large as 8’ by 10’ sell for as low as $100, with many models going for 50 to 60 percent less than their price at other stores. Customers also gush about how great an option the retailer is for other outdoor decor. In one video, TikTok user @cassidyjenney gives a rundown, showing off the store’s wide selection of planters and plant stands, lanterns, patio furniture, and more—most of which was on sale on top of already low prices.

3 | Seasonal items Shutterstock Seasonal items are one of the best things to buy via a "treasure hunt" at Big Lots—after all, they're never a real "necessity," so the lowest price you can find on them, the better. "From Halloween costumes and decorations to patio furniture and outdoor toys, you can snag insane discounts just after the peak season ends," Andrei Vasilescu, CEO and founder of DontPayFull, says. "Think 70 percent off Christmas ornaments in January." You'll have to plan a year ahead, but as soon as you see the number of options at Big Lots, the more you'll be inspired to do an early holiday haul. RELATED: 8 Best Things to Buy at Hobby Lobby .

4 | Candy Shutterstock Big Lots may be known for supplying the furniture for your “home sweet home,” but it also appears the store takes this saying quite literally. Customers gush about the retailer’s unexpectedly unique and delicious candy selection that even includes some harder-to-find items. In a recent video, TikTok user @MainStMuse gushes about the store’s inventory, running down all of the items her location had in stock. Most of the finds are between 50 cents and $2 for large bags. But one of her top finds is a large bag of marshmallows (as seen in Lucky Charms cereal) for just $5.49.

5 | Discount furniture Shutterstock Big Lots has tons of furniture, from sectionals to recliners to bedroom sets. But Vasilescu says one of the store's best categories is its furniture clearance section. "Keep an eye out for unique pieces with slight imperfections or discontinued models at ridiculously low prices," he says. "You can score a stylish dresser or bookshelf for a fraction of the cost." At the time of writing, the retailer had name-brand mattresses from Sealy and Serta as low as $150 and sofas as low as $500.

6 | Healthcare supplies iStock Putting together an at-home first-aid kit can be expensive. However, if you snag a few items when you see them on clearance at Big Lots, you'll save big time. "What often flies under the radar is Big Lots' assortment of wellness and first aid products," says Russell Noga, CEO of Medisupps.com. "You can find items like blood pressure monitors, thermometers, and diabetic care supplies—crucial for creating a home health kit, particularly for families or individuals with specific health conditions." The store also has a large selection of generic vitamins and supplements, which Noga says are worth the purchase: "These alternatives provide the same nutritional benefits as pricier brands, ensuring your health isn't compromised by your budget." RELATED: 7 Home Stores That Sell the Best Quality Couches.