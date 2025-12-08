7 Best Rugs from Rugs.com That Are Luxury for Less

These expert-picked rugs deliver standout style and durability without the luxury price tag.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Choosing the right rugs for every room in your home can be challenging. There are so many questions you need to ask yourself, starting with how big a rug you need to the type of material you should gravitate towards for its specific purpose. We spoke with JoAnn Clift, Rugs.com Product Specialist, to help us find the 7 best budget-friendly rugs from the online retailer’s extensive selection for every type of space.

1 A Natural Jute Rug for the Dining Room

What type of rug should you get for under a dining table? “The best rug for under a dining room table is a low-pile rug. The low pile will make pulling chairs out or tucking them in easier,” explains Clift. “Jute is a hard-working rug that can stand up to high traffic areas or get a stain-resistant rug with a pattern to help with any trouble spots from spills that might happen when you are entertaining your family and friends. She recommends either this Chenille Jute Rug, “eco-friendly, classic, and always in style,” or this Oregon Rug Collection option, as it is “extremely well-made, super soft, textured, and stain-resistant.” What happens if it arrives and doesn’t look right? “We offer free shipping, free returns, and personalized assistance. We pay for the return shipping if the rug doesn’t work out,” she says.

2 Washable Rugs Are Perfect for the Kitchen

Kitchen rugs need to be durable and easy to clean. “Washable rugs have come a long way. There are so many great washable rug options for the kitchen, available in lots of different styles. Indoor/outdoor rugs are tough enough to handle kitchen chaos while still looking great,” says Clift. She recommends either one of these Washable Kamala rugs or this Sabrina Soto. “Great for Indoors or Outdoors, this rug is stylish and easy to clean,” she says.

RELATED: 7 Best New Hobby Lobby Finds That Look Expensive for Less.

3 Jill Zarin Wool Rugs Offer a Lot of Bang for the Buck

What rugs look more expensive than they actually are? Clift recommends the Jill Zarin English Manor Wool Rug. “This rug is the most sought-after by interior designers. It is very affordable, neutral, and goes with any style of decor,” she says.

4 Moroccan Rug Dupes Are Great

If you want to splurge, get a Moroccan rug. If you want to get the look for less, find a great lookalike. “Moroccan rugs can be very expensive. These Moroccan-style rugs provide the look for less,” says Clift. She recommends this navy trellis shag rug and this more traditional-looking rectangular shag rug.

5 This Vintage-Inspired Rug Is One of the Most Affordable Vintage-Inspired Rugs

What’s a great rug to buy on a budget? “There are so many great designs and rug styles for those on a budget. We promise there is one out there to fit your decor style, whether modern or bohemian. The Monte Carlo is our most affordable vintage-inspired rug. It is a great buy if you are on a budget,” she says.

6 Another Fabulous Jute Rug

Another one of her top picks on a budget? This hand-braided jute rug. “Jute is a natural rug that is a great option if you are on a budget. It’s durable and neutral, which makes it an interior designer’s favorite,” Clift says.

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Holiday Baking Essentials Hitting Shelves This Week.

7 And, These Whimsy Children’s Rugs Are Perfect for A Kid’s Room

Shopping for a kid’s room or playroom? Clift suggests getting a Whimsy Children’s rug. These are perfect for bedrooms, nurseries, or playrooms and come in cheerful designs,” she says. My favorite is this Llama rug.