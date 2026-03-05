These Ross home finds look designer but cost far less.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Among all the discount stores, Ross Dress for Less may not have the most extensive home department, but the smaller store does offer some of the most competitive deals. Unlike Marshalls and T.J. Maxx, which sell many items on their respective websites, you have to make a trip to your local Ross store to uncover the best deals. Because it’s my job to shop, I hit the store at least once a week to give you guys a sneak peek of what to expect in your store’s aisles. And, this week, I found so many home items that look way more expensive than they are. Here are 11 best Ross home finds that look designer for less.

1 All the Ceramic Easter Decor

There are some cheap Easter decorations at Ross, but they also look cheap. I recommend sticking to the ceramics, like this cabbage bowl with bunnies. Use it for food or fill it with decorative objects. The Hopper’s Lane brand bowl is $12.99 at the store, but looks much more expensive.

2 Solid Color Bedding Sets

When shopping in the Ross bedding department, there are tons of options. I firmly believe that you can’t go wrong with solid colors and classic styles if you want to spend very little but have your bed look swanky and expensive. This Sanctuary comforter set is perfect for that “clean girl” bedroom look that is trending right now. The set comes with a cozy blanket, two shams, and a pillow, all in a textured fabric that oozes luxury. Get the King-size for $39.99.

RELATED: 5 Ross Dress for Less Finds That Are $120 Cheaper Than Sephora and Amazon.

3 Snackle Boxes

The Snackle Box trend continues, and Ross is here with a cheaper version from Steve Madden. This glittery purple snack box with a playful heart on the front features eight divided spaces for all your little treats, both sweet and savory. The on-the-good food storage item is only $8.99.

4 Easter Baskets That Could Be From Pottery Barn

Why spend a ton of money on Pottery Barn Easter baskets when you can get the cutest options at Ross for under $10? These pink and blue rope baskets start around $6.99 for the smaller options and go up to around $8.99.

5 Outdoor Furniture That Looks Like It Is From West Elm

Get the West Elm look for less in the outdoor department at Ross. These rope chairs were just $49.99. I also found everything from hoses to even outdoor lights.

6 Spring Candles

Spring candles are hitting the store. These Peony Rose and Gardinia Fields looked and smelled like bougier brands, but each one costs just $7.99

7 Organizing Essentials

Don’t spend top dollar at department stores, Pottery Barn Kids, or even Target. I found the LoveShackFancy vibe for less at Ross, including this over-the-door hook to hang stuff.

8 All the Geese

The Goose trend is going strong, and Ross wants to bring it on. This glass goose jar with a lid is a great spring and Easter decoration. The adorable item is just $12.99, but looks comparable to designer alternatives.

9 Artisan-Looking Tables

This driftwood-looking cocktail table looks like something you would find at an artisan-style store. However, it was just $49.99 at Ross. I love the tangling of legs and the unique shape of the top. It definitely doesn’t look like a piece you would find at a discount store.

RELATED: 7 Best New Ross Dress for Less Bedding Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

10 And, This Woven Leather Chair

Out of all the furniture finds at Ross, this woven genuine-leather chair surprised me the most because it screams Design Within Reach but is selling for $139.99.

11 And, So Many Easter Wreaths

Skip Ballard Designs and Pottery Barn for your Easter wreaths. Instead, head to Ross where you will find so many festive and gorgeous options for way less.