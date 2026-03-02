11 Best Ross Dress for Less New Arrivals as March Begins

These new Ross finds are perfect for spring refresh.

Is it just me, or was February the longest, shortest month of the year? Luckily, March is finally here, and Ross Dress for Less is celebrating the first month of spring in a major way. My local store has filled up with so many fantastic seasonal finds to celebrate the shift, which will be official on March 20. From Easter decorations to outdoor gear and skincare products to help get your face hydrated after a long, dry winter, there are lots of items to throw in your cart, all of them well under retail. What should you shop for this month? Here are the 11 best new arrivals at Ross Dress for Less as March begins.

1 This Adorable Dachshund Easter Bunny

I mean, is anything cuter than this Dachshund dressed up like the Easter bunny? I don’t even have a wiener dog, but I really wanted to take this little guy home with me. He was one of many adorable Easter decorations in the store.

2 An I Love Ramen Mug with a Lid

My daughter is addicted to Maruchan ramen noodles, so I had to get her this travel bowl set. It’s perfect for bringing noodles on the go, which, yes, we do. It comes with a lid and a designated spot to set your chopsticks. Get it on sale for $5.49.

3 Rae Dunn Bowls

How adorable are these melamine Rae Dunn bowls? They are perfect for snacks, like chips, trail mix, or crackers, with each one reading “Dig In,” in the designer’s trademark font. They are great for summer entertaining, and at $8.99 each, a sensational deal.

4 Peter Rabbit Throw Pillows

Peter Rabbit sparks serious nostalgia for me. I love these throw pillows, priced to sell at $19.99 each. They will look great on your sofa or chairs.

5 So Many Hoses

Are you in need of some new hoses this spring? You don’t need to make an extra trip to Home Depot. Ross had a big selection of hoses in various lengths and colors.

6 These Adorable Animal Decorations

Ross is bringing all the spring vibes to the table. In case you live under a rock, geese are majorly trending this season. I love these adorable animals, including a goose dressed in a gingham jumper and this sweet lamb with a flower crown.

7 Huge Fake Plants

If you can’t keep real plants alive, run to Ross for real-looking fake ones. These two flowering trees looked super real, in pretty white ceramic pots. Each is just $79.99.

8 Bunny Shaped Throw Pillows

This super sweet set of bunny-shaped throw pillows is perfect for Easter-fying your living room. It comes with three pillows, each a different pastel shade, and costs just $24.99.

9 And, These Stuffy Shelf Pals

I also loved these spring-slash-Easter shelf buddies. The bunnies and lambs were adorably dressed and ready to celebrate the holiday. Each is just $11.99.

10 These Ceramic Glass Easter Bowls

These ceramic Easter bowls, featuring a bunny draped over one side, are perfect for little snacks or decorative items. The Wild Blossom bowls are $9.99 each, but look a lot more expensive.

11 And, Drunk Elephant Skincare

I found lots of Drunk Elephant products at my store, including these O-Bloose Rosi Drops. They were just $12.99 at Ross, compared to the $39 pricetag currently attached to them at Sephora. What a steal!