If you haven’t been to Ross Dress for Less in the past week, consider this your nudge! The discount store, which sells everything from clothing and shoes to home decor and outdoor gear, has so many new items hitting the store for the changing season. During my most recent shopping trip, I saw so many sensational deals and fabulous finds, including the cutest Easter decorations, throw pillows, bedding sets, and baskets for your next home organization project. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best Ross finds flying off shelves right now.

1 So Many Easter Throw Pillows

Peter Rabbit is serious nostalgia, transporting me to Easter’s past. These throw pillows are priced to sell at $19.99 each. They will look great on your sofa or chairs and bring the literary character into your home for seasons to come.

2 Wood Serving Bowls and Platters

There are so many gorgeous wood platters, serving bowls, and trays. These are perfect for summer entertaining, as you can carry them around a pool or patio without worrying they will shatter.

3 Storage Baskets

There are so many fabulous storage baskets. I loved all of these, some of them nesting into different sizes, and others with lids and handles. Whatever organization project you’re tackling, head to Ross for everything you need.

4 Planters and Vases

There are a lot of great vases and pots to choose from in the ever-growing outdoor department at Ross. These can also be used indoors. They are all gorgeous and so cheap.

5 Easter Decorations, Like This Bunny Cake

There are tons of great Easter decorations to choose from. I found this bunny cake on a platter on one of the shelves. The decorative object is just $15.99, but it will cost you at least $10 more at other stores.

6 A Dachshund Dressed Like an Easter Bunny

If you are a Dachshund lover, make sure to snag this glass object of an adorable dog dressed up like the Easter bunny. I don’t even have a wiener dog, but I really wanted to take this little guy home with me. He was one of many adorable Easter decorations in the store.

7 And, This Decorative Cabbage Bowl with Bunnies

I also loved this cabbage bowl with bunnies on it. Use it for food or fill it with decorative objects. The Hopper’s Lane brand bowl is $12.99 at the store, but looks much more expensive.

8 A Cozy Spring Comforter Set

There are lots of bedding sets hitting the stores for spring. The Sanctuary comforter set comes with a cozy blanket, two shams, and a pillow, all in a textured fabric that oozes luxury. Get the King-size for $39.99.

9 These Bee Hive Hangings

I also loved these adorable beehives, which come with a burlap loop for hanging off hooks or branches. they had white and yellow at my store, and each was $9.99.

10 Baseball Mitts

Baseball and softball season are almost here! Ross has a pretty decent selection of sports gear, ranging from little exercise tools to baseball mitts, basketballs, and other random gear.

11 So Many Sephora and Ulta Finds

I also found a whole section of Sephora and Ulta finds, many over half off the retail price. Drunk Elephant, Byoma, and Mighty Patch were a few of the brands I spotted at my store.