Shop the 11 best Ross Dress for Less name-brand finds, from Kate Spade bags to Nike shoes.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Everyone knows that Ross Dress for Less has some of the best deals of any discount store on everything from clothing and shoes to home decor and outdoor essentials. But what you might not know is that Ross is a sneaky resource for high-end designer items selling for well under retail. I have found so many unbelievable items hiding around my store, including current Nike styles for $100 under retail, makeup and perfume, and gorgeous clothing. What did I find on my most recent shopping trip? Here are the 11 best Ross Dress for Less name-brand finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A Beautiful Blue Tommy Hilfiger Dress

This gorgeous blue Tommy Hilfiger dress is perfect for spring and summer dress-up events. I was shocked to find that it is just $29.99 at Ross, with an original retail price of almost $100 more.

2 A Gorgeous Ted Baker Bag

There were so many gorgeous little designer bags at my store, also so much less than you will find them at major department stores. This little Ted Baker bag is the perfect clutch-slash-chain bag. It is just $79.99 with an original retail price of $157, according to the tag.

RELATED: 5 Ross Dress for Less Finds That Are $120 Cheaper Than Sephora and Amazon.

3 Samsonite Luggage

Get name-brand luggage for less at Ross. There were a few off-brand options, but also this Samsonite suitcase for those who want to travel in style.

4 Rag & Bone Jeans

Even I was floored to find Rag & Bone, my favorite designer denim brand, at Ross. This pair of black cigarette jeans was unbelievably priced at $39.99. They originally retailed for around $115.

5 Denim Nike Flights

I have the higher pair of these Nike Flight court shoes in denim and get an insane amount of compliments on them. Again, shocked to find them at Ross for $69.99, as they retail for well over $100 on the resale market.

6 A Flirty Max Studio Dress

There were also a few great pieces from Max Studio, including this flirty floral dress for $26.99. The original retail price might shock you: $168. That’s a pretty insane savings.

7 And, This Sophisticated Lauren Ralph Lauren Dress

This Lauren Ralph Lauren dress oozes sophistication and class. The equestrian print is so on-trend right now. I’m not surprised that it originally sold for $185. I am, however, shocked that you can get it at Ross right now for just $29.99.

8 Laura Ashley Pajamas

If you need some spring pajamas, head to Ross for this Laura Ashley floral print set. It looks so bougie for just $18.99.

9 The Perfect Kate Spade Bag

This pretty pink Kate Spade bag is big enough to hold a small wallet, phone, cosmetics, keys, and more, and is perfect for spring and summer. Get it for just $89.99. According to the tag, the original retail price was $209.

RELATED: 7 Best New Ross Dress for Less Bedding Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

10 Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens are still on trend. If you have been eyeing the combat boots, check your local Ross for your size. I found a few pairs for $89.99.

11 And, So Many Fragrances

The designer fragrance department at Ross is legendary. There are perfumes and colognes for men and women, and they are as cheap as you will find them. This bottle of unisex CK One was just $29.99.