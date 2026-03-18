11 Best Ross Dress for Less Spring Finds Shoppers Call Hidden Gems

Shop the 11 best Ross Dress for Less spring hidden gems, from Capri Blue dupes to Easter decor.

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Today I made my weekly trip to my local Ross Dress for Less store in Abington, PA, and can report back that the discount store has so many fantastic finds for spring. From Easter decorations to outdoor items that will sell out long before summer starts, there are tons of items that will help you get your home ready for spring and save you lots of money in the process. What should you shop for before the best items are sold out? Here are the best 11 Ross Dress for Less spring finds shoppers call hidden gems right now.

1 These Gorgeous Metal Planters

I am obsessed with these metal planters. They come in a few different sizes and both silver and gold tones, and are perfect for housing plants or trees, for indoor and outdoor use. The larger sizes are just $14.99.

2 Easter Throw Blankets

There is a huge rack of spring-themed throw blankets. My favorite were these Peeps styled ones, which came in a few color options. They are perfect for Easter baskets or just adding a little bit of the hoppy spirit to your living spaces. They were just $14.99.

RELATED: 5 Ross Dress for Less Finds That Are $120 Cheaper Than Sephora and Amazon.

3 This Pretty Blue Shelf

This pretty baby blue bookshelf is super lightweight and easy to move around. It will look great in a kid’s room. The price? Just $49.99.

4 A Capri Blue Volcano Candle Dupe

My favorite spring and summer candle scent is Capri Blue Volcano, you know, that smell that wafts through the air at Anthopologie. Ross has the Lava Citrus candle, a perfect dupe, for just $16.99.

5 Spring Towels

There are so many fun spring and Easter-themed kitchen towels. Like HomeGoods and T.J. Maxx, they are super reasonably priced and high-quality. I use them in my kitchen and half baths.

6 This Sleek Console Table

This metal-and-glass console table is all sorts of gorgeous. It was one of many furniture finds I spotted at my store. Get it for just $89.99. It is perfect for an entryway or random hall.

7 All the Faux Flowers

As usual, I found a lot of faux flowers that look real. The stems are priced so much less than those in other discount stores without compromising quality.

8 This Driftwood Stool

This little driftwood stool is the perfect accent piece that looks designer for less. I would use it next to a bathtub as a mini table. It is imported from Indonesia and sells for $39.99.

9 A Super Preppy Leopard

I love this super preppy and fun leopard decoration. It is so random, but the colors are bright and cheery, and it definitely looks bougie for just $10.99.

RELATED: 7 Best New Ross Dress for Less Bedding Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

10 A Cozy Swivel Chair

This furry swivel chair is the perfect tween desk chair. It rolls on caster wheels and features a nice scalloped shape. Get it for $99.99.

11 And, This Upholstered Bench

Looking for an end-of-bed bench? This modern option had a slight herringbone pattern and definitely looks like it came from West Elm or Crate & Barrel. The price? $89.99.