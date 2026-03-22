7 Best New Ross Dress for Less Outdoor Living Finds Flying Off Shelves

Shop the 7 best Ross outdoor living finds, from privacy screens to chic patio chairs.

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Have you been to your local Ross Dress for Less this week? Unlike Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, and other discount stores that have e-commerce websites, the only way to know what is going on at Ross is to actually visit the brick-and-mortar store. Luckily, there is a Ross less than a mile from my house, and I visit it regularly. During my most recent shopping trip, I was delighted to find so many sensational outdoor living items. They had everything from outdoor furniture and decor to gardening gloves and wind chimes. What should you buy before the best items are gone? Here are the 7 best new Ross outdoor living finds flying off shelves now.

1 A Faux Flowering Shrub Privacy Screen

The Gardeners Heritage Faux Shrub Privacy Screen, $34.99, is a durable panel for landscaping outdoor spaces. It blocks visibility for enhanced privacy and features an expandable design for custom installation.

2 So Many Outdoor Throw Pillows

If you want to refresh your outdoor living spaces without splurging on new furniture, simply invest in some new throw pillows and blankets. There were a lot of styles to choose from at the store, many of them sold in sets of two.

RELATED: 5 Ross Dress for Less Finds That Are $120 Cheaper Than Sephora and Amazon.

3 These Gorgeous Metal Planters

Regular terra cotta pots bore me. There are so many more exciting options at Ross, including these gold and silver planters, which are available in small and large sizes. They are so reasonable, too. The large ones are just $14.99 each.

Before you hit Home Depot or Lowe’s, stop by Ross to see what gardening accessories you can get for less. I found everything from gloves to gardening shears and even huge hoses. All of them were well under retail.

5 And, Pretty Chair Cushions

Again, if new patio or outdoor furniture isn’t in the budget, swap out the cushions. Ross had so many amazing cushion sets in different patterns and aesthetics. Most of them come in sets of two.

6 Wind Chimes

One of my favorite sounds of spring and summer? Wind chimes blowing in the breeze. There are many options at Ross right now, including this bold yellow wind chime and also this rose-patterned one. They were both $24.99.

7 Outdoor Chairs

You can even score some outdoor furniture at Ross. These modern-looking chairs scream West Elm or Crate and Barrel to me, without the hefty price tag. Each was just $24.99.