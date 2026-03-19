9 Best New Ross Dress for Less Spring Decor Finds Flying Off Shelves

Shop the 9 best new Ross spring decor finds flying off shelves, from Easter decor to outdoor rugs.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Have you decorated for spring yet? If the answer is no, or you just need some extra items, run, don’t walk, to your local Ross Dress for Less store. I visited mine this week, and there were so many amazing items inspired by warmer and longer days. From Easter decor and spring-inspired indoor items to outdoor essentials, there are so many items to throw in your cart. And, in true Ross fashion, all of them are priced well under retail. What should you buy right now? Here are the 9 best new Ross spring decor finds flying off shelves right now.

1 So Much Easter Decor, Like This Bunny

While Ross doesn’t have as large an Easter section as HomeGoods or T.J. Maxx, what it does have is adorable and aggressively cheap. This amazing bunny holding carrots figurine is just $19.99.

2 Easter Bathroom Towels

Do you have any Easter hand towels in your bathroom? If not, pick up a set at Ross. If you want something to last through the next few months, you should select a more evergreen spring style.

RELATED: 5 Ross Dress for Less Finds That Are $120 Cheaper Than Sephora and Amazon.

3 Faux Greenery

There was a large section of spring faux-floral stems. However, I really loved this greenery arrangement in a natural fiber and glass vase. The real-looking decorative item is just $24.99.

4 This Leopard Ceramic Decorative Item

I love this attention-grabbing leopard. I walked by it a few times before throwing it in my cart.

5 This Spindle and Marble Console Table

I was shocked by the quality of the furniture items during my recent shopping trip. This spindle-style console table is topped with gorgeous marble and looks like a designer piece. The price? Just $44.99.

6 Large Beautiful Metal Vases

There are so many great imported items at the store. I love these large metal vases, which are great for large faux stems. They were popular, and I saw many people with them in their carts.

7 Covered Trays

If you host a lot of outdoor parties, make sure to pick up a few of these covered trays. The gorgeous entertaining items come with netted lids to keep the bugs away.

8 Outdoor Throw Pillows

All of my outdoor throw pillows are getting a little ragged after years of use. Luckily, Ross is stocked with tons of options, all of them priced to sell.

9 Area Rugs

If you are in need of some new rugs, but don’t want to spend a lot of money, head to Ross. There are so many colors, textures, patterns, and sizes for every room in the house. There are also some indoor/outdoor rugs for your patio.