Shop the 11 best T.J. Maxx spring decor finds, from faux florals to chic bedding.

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If you aren’t shopping for spring decor at T.J. Maxx, you are missing out big time. There are so many epic items hitting the store aisles and the website, ranging from actual pieces of furniture to decorative accents, bedding, and faux floral arrangements. What should you shop for before the best items sell out? Here are the 11 best new T.J. Maxx spring decor finds flying off shelves right now.

1 Designer-Worthy Throw Pillows

There are a few home brands that I gravitate toward when shopping at T.J. Maxx. One of them is Canaan. The linens, especially the throw pillows, give serious designer vibes for less and are really high quality. This CANAAN 22×22 Bird Floral Pillow, $39.99, looks custom-made and will instantly upgrade the look of your living room.

2 Stunning Lamps

Another one of my favorite T.J. Maxx brands is Lillian August. This line is giving Serena & Lily without the jaw-dropping prices. I found this gorgeous pink-and-white floral LILLIAN AUGUST 27 in a Ceramic Table Lamp for just $89.99, which should cost hundreds.

RELATED: 11 Best New TJ Maxx Finds That Just Arrived Overnight.

3 So Many Gorgeous Rugs

I couldn’t believe how many gorgeous rugs had landed at my store. This OBEETEE Made In Egypt 5×7 Indoor Outdoor Wildflowers Flat Weave Area Rug is $79.99, and again, looks so expensive and bougie, I’m shocked there isn’t a zero after the first nine.

4 A Floral Patriotic Wreath

Martha Stewart’s entire collection that is at T.J. Maxx is worth buying. The home goods goddess knows what she is doing. This patriotic wreath, the MARTHA STEWART 18x18x3.5 Americana Star Wood Curl Wreath, is just $19.99 and can be used on Memorial Day, July 4, and Labor Day.

5 A Faux Floral Arrangement That Looks Real

Also from Lillian August is a gorgeous faux floral arrangement that looks shockingly real. The LILLIAN AUGUST FRENCH FARMHOUSE Faux Ranunculus And Lilac Arrangement In Glass Vase is a little more expensive than most of the fake flowers, but it looks like the real deal. Get it for $129.99.

6 Designer Bedding for Less

This SHABBY CHIC Cotton Reversible Hydrangea Stripe Quilt looks straight out of the Serena & Lily catalog. But instead of costing a few hundred dollars, it costs $49.99 to $59.99, depending on the size. Each set comes with matching shams.

7 A Framed American Flag Wall Art

You can find so many great wall art pieces at T.J. Maxx to dress up those white walls, including patriotic pieces. This STUPELL 16×24 American Flag Museum Frame Wall Art $24.99, comes in a gold frame and looks super Ralph Lauren.

8 Pretty Taper Candles

Why settle for boring white taper candles when you can pick up this CHEFANIE Set of 2 11.5in Cherry Blossom Taper Candles for just $14.99? They are unscented, and each has a burn time of up to six hours. They retail for twice as much at other stores.

9 A Jute Runner

Everything from Morris & Co. looks like it should cost triple what it does at T.J. This beautiful MORRIS & CO. 27×45 Merton Leaf Floral Printed Jute Runner is just $29.99, and will dress up your kitchen or hallway instantly.

10 An Expensive Looking Console Table

Get designer furniture for hundreds less at T.J. Maxx. This CLASSIC HOME 68x30x18 Chloe Solid Mango Wood Console Table belongs in a million-dollar home. It will look so amazing in an entryway or hallway. It is only $499.99 on the website, but it usually retails for $899.

RELATED: 7 T.J. Maxx Shopping Warnings From Employees.

11 And, an Upholstered Ottoman

There are also lots of great ottomans and stools, which can multitask around your home. The SOLE 18.5×17 Darla 2 Upholstered Ottoman is just $49.99, compared to an over-$80 retail price. If it isn’t your style, there are tons of other options on the website and in-store.