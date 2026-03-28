Shop the 11 best new Sam's Club finds this week, from a ride-on taco truck to floral candles.

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Are you curious what everyone is shopping for at Sam’s Club this week? As March comes to an end and spring is officially here, the warehouse is stocked with everything you need to refresh your life for the new season. From dog toys and candles to clothing for the whole family, there are tons of great items that are selling fast. What should you shop for before the best items are long gone? Here are the 11 best new Sam’s Club finds flying off shelves this week.

1 Lots of Great New Men’s Clothing Items

Costco and Sam’s Club Mama shared about the great new men’s clothing items at the club right now. “Sperry men’s linen button-ups — lightweight, breathable, and perfect for vacation or everyday wear,” she writes. “Realtree graphic tees — great for casual looks with a sporty edge. Under Armour activewear — performance meets comfort for gym or on-the-go,” she adds. “Affordable price points across the board making it easy to refresh your wardrobe. So many fantastic options whether you’re gearing up for travel, workouts, or everyday style.”

2 And, Lots of Women’s Activewear

She also shared about “10 active finds for women at Sam’s Club,” including videos of them. “From stylish active dresses by Gap, Spalding, and Outdoor Voices to comfy Motion shorts and high-rise leggings by Member’s Mark, there are so many great options to refresh your spring wardrobe. I also spotted active jackets, bike shorts, and ribbed tank tops that are perfect for workouts, errands, travel, and everyday wear 💪🛍️ Everything is super versatile, comfortable, and at such good price points,” she wrote.

RELATED: 2 Sam’s Club Fan Favorite Items Just Returned to Shelves

3 Easter Basket Items

Costco and Sam’s Club Mama shared about all the Easter items. “If you’re looking for Easter treat ideas, Sam’s Club has some fantastic options right now 🐰✨ Here are 10 Easter finds hitting the shelves including the iconic Easter-themed cake bites shaped like eggs you get 24 total with 12 chocolate and 12 vanilla making them perfect for baskets, parties, or a sweet family treat,” she wrote.

4 An Anthro Dupe Mirror

The Daily Kayle shared the gorgeous mirror she scored at the club. “Cannot get over the Price & that it’s from SAMS club!!!🎀🫶🏽 The Perfect Addition to baby girls nursery!!” she wrote.

5 The Most Beautifully Hued Orchids

Sam’s Club Members shared about the specialty orchids they spotted at the warehouse. “Pretty!! $18.98 each at Sam’s Club

Follow @samsclubmembers for more Sam’s Club finds!” they wrote. “Pretty watercolor orchids,” they added in the video.

6 Disney Princess Dresses

Sam’s Club Members was all about Disney dresses. “Wowwww 🙌🏼 ,” they wrote. “Whattttttt did I just find online!?!? These Girls Disney Princess dresses are $12.98 at Sam’s Club (Sizes 2-8) If you have a Disney trip (or Cruise) coming up these will be perfect…one for each day and the total will be close to buying ONE dress from the parks!”

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Home Finds Hitting Warehouses This Week.

7 A Ride On Taco Truck

Sam’s Club Members also shared about an adorable ride-on taco truck for kids. “A TACO TRUCK ride on!?!? SO FUNNNN! Includes: Toy grill with food and drink accessories and Cash register with money & credit card,” they wrote.

8 Alpaca Dog Toys

Sam’s Club Lovers shared about the ultra-cute new dog toys at the warehouse. “Dog parents, look how CUTE! Your pup is going to LOVE these new Alpaca Dog Toys! You get a 3-pack with crinkle and squeaker inside and they come in purple, yellow, and pink! Just $14.98!” they wrote.

9 Spring Candles

Sam’s Club Lovers also shared about fantastic spring candles. “These are SO pretty! These 4-Wick Floral Candles are at Sam’s Club and they are the perfect spring home refresh! You get a 28-oz soy wax blend candle in a decorative floral glass and three scents to pick from: Peony Tea Cake, Daisy Chain, and Fresh Lilacs. Just $17.94!” they wrote.

10 Kid-Friendly Tumblers

Sam’s Club Lovers shared about some kid-friendly tumblers. “These tumblers are so cute! They’re 100% leakproof, keep drinks cold for 14 hours, and a Hide-A-Straw lid that retracts with a quick twist! You get a 2-pack with cute spring and summer designs for just $26.96!” they wrote.

11 And, the Viral Serve and Store Bowl Set Is Back

Oh Hey Sam’s Club shared about the return of the nested serve and store bowl set. “The BOWLS are back in town! We 🫶 a nested bowl set and these babies come with LIDS!” they wrote about the $14.88 Member’s Mark 10-Piece Serving Bowl Set.