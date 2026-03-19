Shop the 11 best Sam's Club instant savings deals, from outdoor saunas to new toothbrushes.

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The newest Sam’s Club Instant Savings book has finally dropped! The latest bible of savings for the warehouse has deals running through April 12, and there are so many ways to save on everything from electric toothbrushes to luxurious outdoor saunas. Some items are hundreds of dollars off. What should you shop for to get the best deals? Here are the 11 best new Sam’s Club items with instant savings this week.

1 $40 Off the Sonicare 6100

Now is the time to invest in a new toothbrush. Take $40 off the Sonicare 6100, now $119.98 from $159.98. “I have been using Sonicare toothbrushes for many years. I purchased my first one on the recommendation of my dentist. This is my third one. Each toothbrush had more features than the previous one, I will continue to buy Sonicare toothbrushes,” one shopper writes.

2 $300 Off a Luxurious Outdoor Sauna

I am majorly crushing on this Backyard Discovery 2-4 Person Outdoor Barrel Sauna with Electric Heater & Glass Doors. The structure is $300 off, down to $2,699.00 from $2,999.00. “As someone who researches everything before buying, I can confidently say this sauna stands out. The build feels premium, and you can tell they use better materials than most competitors. The thicker wood helps keep the heat consistent, and it definitely heats up faster than the last outdoor sauna I owned. It’s been worth every penny,” a shopper writes.

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3 $120 off a Leather Recliner

Looking for a cozy recliner? Get the Member’s Mark Cooper Power Reclining Leather Chair, $446.00 after $120 off. “I treated my brother to this chair for his new home. When it arrived we both were thrilled! Beautiful chair and very comfortable. Thank you for helping me bring a smile to his face!” a shopper writes.

4 $100 Off the KitchenAid Mixer

The iconic mixer is on sale. The KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer with Attachments is now $299.98, down $100. “Absolutely love this mixer. I chose the blue one, which is so cute. It works so well. I was having trouble mixing cookies and dough up because of arthritis. But with this mixer I’m back in the kitchen again making cookies and fresh bread. And my family couldn’t be happier,” writes a shopper.

5 $3 Off a Lucky T-Shirt

Shoppers are loving the designer clothing section at Sam’s, including this Lucky Brand Men’s Short Sleeve Jersey T-Shirt, now $7.98 after a $3 off discount. It comes in various colors.

6 Hanes T-Shirts and Tanks Are $4 Off

There are lots of Hanes products on sale for $4 off. Choose from Hanes Men’s Best 6-Pack Crew T-Shirt, Hanes Men’s 6-Pack Best V-Neck T-Shirt, or the Hanes Men’s 6-Pack Best Tank Top.

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7 $35 Off the Ninja Crispi

The Ninja Crispi 5-in-1 Portable Glass Air Fryer Cooking System is now $124.98 after $35 off. “My son is my chef. This cooker has become his go to and improved the texture and taste of what he cooks in it. He likes the versatility of sizes, also. We are not sorry for buying it,” a shopper writes.

8 $100 Off This Huge Samsung TV

Now is the time to upgrade your TV. The SAMSUNG 85″ Class U8000F Series 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV is $797.99 after $100 off. “Great TV,” writes a shopper.

9 $50 Off a Samsonite Luggage Set

Get a new set of luggage on sale. The Samsonite Ridgeway II 2-Piece Luggage Set is $149.00 after $50 off. “Used the larger suitcase already and it worked great. Packing was a cinch and the rollers were great through the airport,” writes a shopper.

10 $3 Member’s Mark Pasta Bowls Set

Up your pasta night game with the Member’s Mark 4-Piece Stoneware Reactive Pasta Bowl Set. The timeless set is $3 off, just $11.88. “When receiving these bowls, they were very well packaged and none were damaged in shipment. Upon opening the package the stunning blue bottoms of the interior of the bowls were eye catching and such a nice contrast to the washed out light blues and fades into the outer rim white colors. Picking them up, you can note how sturdy the bowls feel and the stonework that is advertised on the box. These bowls lend themselves well to accenting pasta dishes, as well as work as nice salad bowls,” writes a shopper.

11 $40 Off Member’s Mark Cookware Sets

The Member’s Mark 11-Piece Modern Ceramic Cookware Set is a great GreenPan dupe. Get the set for $40 off this month, $159.00. “This Member’s Mark 11-piece Modern Ceramic Cookware Set is the best set I’ve ever had. It’s well-made, has a great price, and is surprisingly easy to clean. If you want a great set, I highly recommend this one,” writes a shopper.