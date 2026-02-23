Cooling comforters, Vera Bradley sets, and cozy spring upgrades.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you aren’t shopping for home goods at Sam’s Club, you are missing out. There are so many fantastic finds for every room in the house, including your sleeping spaces. From bedding sets and pillows to lamps and decor, there is no lack of comfort meets chicness in the bedroom section. What should you shop for this week to get a good and comfortable night’s sleep? Here are the 7 best new Sam’s Club bedroom finds flying off shelves this week.

1 A Cooling Comforter Set

Shoppers, including Sam’s Club Lovers, are all about a new 3-Piece Cooling Comforter Set, “perfect for the upcoming warmer months!” they write. “It’s cool to the touch and filled with soft down-alternative material for cozy sleep. Available in three muted colors – $49.96 for the set!”

2 Lots of Affordable Rugs

There are so many great area rugs from a few brands, including Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James. “Sam’s Club has you(r floors) covered for rugs!” a shopper writes.

3 Beautiful Bedding Sets

Get your bedding at Sam’s Club. “My favorite part of a slow January is quieting the house of clutter, tidying up our favorite spaces, and adding a little refresh here and there. @samsclub has you covered (pun intended) for a bedding refresh with this gorgeous Member’s Mark 3-Piece Cotton-Tencel™ Sateen Quilt Set,” Whoa Wait Walmart writes. :The set includes two shams with zipper closures, the beautiful quilt, AND it’s packed in this awesome bag to store it in when you’re not using it. It comes in SIX different lovely colors and two sizes: Full/Queen or King. We needed an extra layer of warmth and a little more color on our bed, plus the stitching provides a subtle pattern in a world of solids.”

4 Cozy Character Body Pillow Sets

Sam’s Club Lovers shared about character body pillows. “Cozy and cute! Sam’s Club has NEW character sets that are perfect for lounging and decorating bedrooms! The Oversized Furry Body Pillows ($16.96) feature favorites like Bluey, Grogu, Stitch, and Spider-Man – so soft and huggable! The Character Pillow & Throw Sets ($14.98) include a plush blanket and matching pillow in Hello Kitty, Stitch, Spider-Man, or Bluey. And the Character Hand Warmer & Throw Sets ($22.98) take cozy to the next level with a super-soft blanket and pillow that keeps your hands warm – available in Hello Kitty, Bluey, and Pokémon! Everything is so cute!” they wrote.

5 Vera Bradley Bedding Sets

Sam’s Club Lovers also shared about Vera Bradley bedding sets. “These NEW Vera Bradley Comforter & Quilt Sets are absolutely gorgeous and perfect for spring! Each 3-piece set includes a comforter or quilt with matching shams – made with soft microfiber and packed in a reusable printed fabric tote. The bold, colorful prints are classic Vera Bradley style! The comforter sets are $54.98–$64.98 and quilt sets are $49.98–$59.98,” they wrote.

6 Reversible Down Alternative Blankets

They also recommend down alternative blankets. “These NEW Reversible Down Alternative Blankets are SO soft and perfect for all seasons! Made with ultra-soft microfiber that’s wrinkle-resistant, machine washable, and fits both Queen and King beds. Each one is reversible with two beautiful looks to choose from – available in four styles for $22.96!” they write.

7 A Cozy Swivel Chair

And, if you are looking for a bedroom chair, Sam’s Club Lovers found a cozy option. “This NEW Cole & Rye Oversized Swivel Chair looks so cozy and luxurious! It’s wrapped in soft sand-colored fabric with plush cushions, a wide seat, and a 360° swivel base for easy lounging. The perfect statement piece for any living space – it’s $499!” they wrote.