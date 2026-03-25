8 Best New Ross Dress for Less Designer Fragrances This Week

Shop the 8 best Ross designer fragrances this week, from CK One to Ariana Grande.

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You likely already shop at Ross Dress for Less for everything from clothing and shoes to home goods, candles, and organization items. But did you know that your local store is also a low-key alternative to Sephora-slash-Ulta? Every time I hit the cosmetics section with my daughter, we are shocked by the brands we find there, including Vacation, Drunk Elephant, Monday, and Tree Hut. They also have a treasure-chest inventory of designer fragrances for less, ranging from nostalgic old-school favorites to new, trendy scents for men and women. What should you expect to find at your local store? Here are the 8 best new designer fragrances from Ross Dress for Less this week.

1 Tahari French Kiss

Tahari French Kiss has a fruity-floral base of bergamot, pink pepper, and white flowers, with a warm oakwood and amber base. Ross has the 3.4 fluid ounces of the Eau de Parfum bottle for well under retail.

2 Oscar De La Renta Bella Rosa

Oscar de la Renta launched Bella Rosa, a feminine, romantic Chypre Floral fragrance in 2019. It has notes of blend of pink pepper, freesia, and mandarin orange, with a heart of pink rose and a woody patchouli base. Get the 1 fluid ounce bottle of the fine fragrance for just $19.99 at Ross, or pay $68 at department stores.

RELATED: 5 Ross Dress for Less Finds That Are $120 Cheaper Than Sephora and Amazon.

3 Hollister Feelin’ Good

Hollister Feelin’ Good is the perfect starter fragrance for a tween or teen. The mall store scent is just for the $14.99 Eau du Parfum 1,7 fluid ounces bottle, and smells fresh, summery, and citrusy.

4 Elizabeth Arden Sunflowers

There is a trove of nostalgia-inducing scents at Ross. I mean, who didn’t wear Elizabeth Arden Sunflowers in the 1990s? This iconic scent is available at the discount store in a 1.7-ounce bottle for just $10.99. It retails elsewhere for $33.

5 CK One

CK One is one of the most iconic 1990s scents. Watching FX’s Love Story brings me right back to the fresh, of-the-moment fragrance everyone wore during the decade. This bottle of unisex CK One was just $29.99.

6 Eternity for Men

Eternity is the other Calvin Klein fragrance that basically encapsulates the 1990s. Get the 3.3 fluid ounce Eternity for Men Cologne for just $31.99 at Ross and relive the amazingness.

7 Ariana Grande Thank U Next 2.0

My tween daughter is obsessed with all the Ariana Grande fragrances. I was shocked to find a few at Ross, including Thank U Next 2.0. The set, which included 1 fluid ounce of perfume and 1.7 fluid ounces of body mist, was just $27.99.

RELATED: 7 Best New Ross Dress for Less Bedding Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

8 And, Ariana Grande Sweet Like Candy

Ross also had this bottle of Sweet Like Candy by Ariana Grande. The 1 fluid ounce size was selling for $24.99.