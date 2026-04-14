7 Best New Ross Dress for Less Spring Decor Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

Shop the 7 best Ross spring decor finds, from faux flowers to LoveShackFancy pillow dupes.

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Ross Dress for Less doesn’t have as extensive a collection of home goods and spring decor as other stores, and isn’t available to purchase online. However, my experience is that you can score better deals at Ross and find hidden treasures that even the most experienced shoppers would be shocked to find. I recently hit my local Ross to check out all the new arrivals and can report back that the store is overflowing with spring and summer items. What should you shop for before the best items sell out? Here are the 7 best Ross Dress for Less decor finds flying off shelves right now.

1 New, Trendy Outdoor Cups

No, it’s not your imagination. These acrylic or melamine glasses covered in little colorful designs are everywhere this season. I found some of the cutest imaginable at my Ross, including these fish cups and also the cherries. Each set is just $9.99, making them about $2.50 per glass.

2 Coloful Kitchen Towels

Now that Easter is over, all the little bunny kitchen towels are on clearance. The latest wave of designs feature punchy patterns and colors, like La Dolce Vita citrus and cherries. They were all priced right and super chic. I also use these for washroom hand towels.

RELATED: 5 Ross Dress for Less Finds That Are $120 Cheaper Than Sephora and Amazon.

3 Faux Flowers

Again, you aren’t going to find several items of fake flowers at Ross like at HomeGoods. However, the small section devoted to faux stems was filled with gorgeous, real-looking options, and the prices were noticeably lower than those in other stores.

4 Throw Blankets

It’s time to stash away all of your Easter throw blankets and replace them with spring-centric colors and patterns. There are a lot to choose from at Ross, and the majority are priced under $20. My favorite is this one with the swans and flowers.

5 LoveShackFancy Looking Throw Pillows

I saw a lot of LoveShackFancy-inspired goodies all over the store, but these throw pillows were my ultimate pick. They look just like the ones from the Pottery Barn collaborative collection, but cost so much less. I love the pink ruffled square pillows and also the bolster pillows.

6 A Serena & Lily Dupe Stool

The Serena & Lilly white-tipped bathroom stool is one of the brand’s most iconic pieces. It costs just $39.99 at Ross and honestly looks and feels like a designer piece. It would cost an extra hundred if the name-brand were attached.

RELATED: 7 Best New Ross Dress for Less Bedding Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

7 And, This Vanity Stool

I have been hunting for the perfect vanity chair for my daughter’s room, and this is it. The velvet LoveShackFancy-themed pattern is ultra luxe and perfect for a bougie girl’s room. Get it for $119.99 at y0ur store.