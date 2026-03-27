Shop the 7 best Ross Easter finds hitting shelves this week, from Peeps blankets to decor.

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Have you gotten everything you need for Easter yet? I haven’t. This year, I am super behind on the holiday, and I need to get with it. Luckily, Ross Dress for Less has everything you need to have the most perfect and hoppiest holiday. From Easter decorations and table settings to Easter basket candy and even outfits, the store is stocked with all things bunny, chick, egg, and carrot. I visited my local store this week, and need to run back and throw all these items in my cart. Here are the 7 best new Ross Dress for Less Easter finds hitting shelves this week.

1 This Adorable Bunny with Carrots Decoration

What is even cuter than a bunny in a bowtie? A bunny in a bowtie holding a bunch of carrots! I found this super adorable shelf decoration at my store for just $19.99. It originally retailed for $27.99, but it looks even more expensive than that. There are lots of other sweet Easter shelf decorations throughout the store.

2 Bathroom Towels

My secret trick for infusing various holidays into all the bathrooms in my home? Swapping out the hand towels. There were so many adorable Easter-themed prints and patterns, each super affordable.

RELATED: 5 Ross Dress for Less Finds That Are $120 Cheaper Than Sephora and Amazon.

3 And, Kitchen Towels

Same goes for the kitchen! I have a whole shelf in my linen closet devoted to kitchen towels, which I swap out seasonally. I don’t think I can resist buying a new set this year, as the options were next-level.

4 Peeps Throw Blankets

I am seeing Peeps-branded items everywhere this season, some cuter than others. These super cozy Peeps-themed throw blankets are a must-buy. They make a great decoration for your sofa or chair, and also an amazing addition to your Easter basket.

5 Bunny Salt and Pepper Shakers

Sprinkle salt and pepper while enjoying the Easter holiday with these salt-and-pepper shakers. Each features the Easter bunny holding onto a strawberry. They are also great for an adult Easter basket. The Hopper’s Lane set is just $4.99.

6 Easter Accent Runners

These pretty Easter comfort mats will jazz up your floors. I love the Easter bunnies with blue bows, which give major Laura Ashley vibes. The 24 x 60-inch runners are just $12.99.

7 Carrot Fillers

Hopper’s Lane, an Easter-centric brand all over the store, keeps bringing the cuteness. I love these natural fiber carrot-shaped decorations. They will look amazing on a tray, shelf, or other decorative surface or container. The box of six is $7.99.