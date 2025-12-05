These new Ollie’s holiday finds offer big bargains on gifts for everyone on your list.

If you haven’t visited Ollie’s Bargain Outlet lately, you are losing money. The discount store, which sells name-brand closeout and overstock from other stores at bargain prices, has so much inventory right now, ready for holiday gifting to everyone on your list. From little kids and pets to your significant other and parents, start checking names off now. Here are the 7 best new Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Christmas gifts hitting stores this week.

1 Intellicook Kitchen Appliances

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is having an Intellicook Kitchen Appliance Buyout with significant bargains on a great selection of coffee makers, slow cookers, air fryers, popcorn poppers, electric skillets, and more. Save up to 44 percent off. This includes the Intellicook 3-Tier Chocolate Fountain for only $19.99, down from $34.99, and the Intellicook Huge Tabletop Popcorn Maker for $69.99, down from $99.99.

2 Aiwa Speakers

Also, save on speakers and audio equipment during the Aiwa Speaker Blowout. Take up to 33% off prices at fancy stores, including the Aiwa 9.5 Inch Wireless Speaker for just $19.99 (down from $29.99) and the Aiwa Wireless Party Speaker with Built-in Mic and RGB Lighting for only $39.99 (down from $49.99).

3 Stretched Canvases

Shopping for an artist? Take advantage of the Daler Rowney Stretched Canvas Buyout. Save up to 57 percent off the fancy craft stores on a huge selection of canvases, like a 2-pack of 12″x16″ canvases for just $4.99, theirs $6.42, or pick up a 24″x36″ canvas for only $8.99, theirs $10.49.

4 Kids Look and Find Books

Kids’ Look and Find Books are just $4.99 at Ollie’s! This includes Disney, Paw Patrol, Marvel, Spider-Man, and more. There are paperback versions for ages two to three or hardcover versions for ages four to eight, just $4.99 each, compared to $9.99 at other stores.

5 Vacuum Cleaners

Vacuum cleaners are a popular holiday gift and Ollie’s is bringing the deals on major brands, including Shark, Bissell, Black+Decker, Hoover, and more. Save up to 60 percent off retail. Examples include the Black+Decker Powerseries 3-in-1 Stick Vac, just $23.99 compared to $34.99, or a Certified Refurbished Shark Cordless Pro Vac for only $119.99 compared to $299.99.

6 Pet Toys

Don’t forget about a gift for Fido or Kitty! Ollie’s $7 Million Holiday Pet Toy Buyout features great deals on dozens of holiday-themed pet toys, starting at just $4.99 each, compared to $8.99 retail.

7 Cold Weather Clothes

And, if you are shopping for cold-weather clothing, Ollie’s has some steals on gear from Woolrich, Smith’s, Avalanche, Cloudveil, Ariat, and more. Save up to 80% off the fancy stores on a vast selection of socks, jackets, hoodies, and flannel shirts, including Smith’s Men’s Full-Zip Sweater Fleece Jackets just $29.99 compared to $58, Smith’s Workwear Thermal Lined Henley’s for $14.99 compared to $49.99, and Avalanche Ultimate Thermal Socks just $1.99 per pair, compared to $10.