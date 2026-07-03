11 Best New Marshalls Finds Under $15 Hitting Stores This Week

Shop 11 new Marshalls finds under $15 this week, from kids' clothes to Halloween decor.

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My daughter and I hit a few stores weekly to score the best deals on everything from home decor to clothing, and Marshalls is on the list. I have been shopping at the discount department store since I was a kid. In addition to finding tons of name-brand items for less, there are also many budget-friendly buys, even at the $ 15-and-under price point. This week, the store has gotten so many fabulous new arrivals. Here are the 11 best new Marshalls finds under $15 this week.

1 Lots of Southern Tide Merch for Kids

Southern Tide gives similar vibes to Vineyard Vines with an equally expensive price tag. I found a bunch of kids’ clothing options from the brand at Marshalls, including this Boys’ Long-Sleeve Millview Fleece Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt for $14.99 and this Youth Short-Sleeve Kicking It Athletics Tee for just $7.99, compared to the $30 tees sold on the Southern Tide website.

2 Decorative Chinoiserie

Chinoiserie pieces are such a steal at Marshalls. The store always has tons of styles that look antique and vintage for shockingly low prices. The new arrivals section has this THREE HANDS 9in Floral Chinoiserie Ceramic Jar With Lid for just $14.99.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Bathroom Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

3 Spooky Halloween Platters

The spookiest season of the year is a few months away, but Halloween items are already arriving at Marshalls! These Cynthia Rowley Haunted Toile Coupe Oval Platters are just $5.99 for a set of two. They are decorative and functional, a great way to serve apps for your Halloween gathering.

4 Lots of New Items in the Intimates Aisles

Bras and panties are a steal at Marshalls. The store has tons of name-brand styles in the intimates section for a sliver of the price you will pay elsewhere. For example, I scored these FREE PEOPLE So Sweet Bikini Briefs for $5.99 compared to $17 at other stores.

5 A Tealight Lamp

I love this JP GLASSWARE 10×4.25in Glass Tea Light Table Lamp Candle Holder, a clever, creative, and chic home for your tea lights. The light green color is so pretty, and the price? Just $9.99. Buy multiples.

6 So Many Clever Toys

The toy section isn’t huge at Marshalls, but there are always clever and cute options. Do your kids keep asking for a pet fish, but you have no desire to clean out a fish bowl? Get them this ROBO ALIVE 2pk Water Activated Fish Toy, the next best thing, just $12.99. It also keeps cats entertained.

7 Tons of Pet Products

Marshalls is also a great resource for pet owners, with an extensive selection of decorative but functional items. One of the greatest new arrivals is the Teddy Paws Toile Pet Feeding Mat. For $9.99, it is worth it, as it will keep your floors protected and in style while making cleanup easier.

8 Laura Ashley Shower Towels

Marshalls is a great resource for all your pampering products, which also make great gifts. These LAURA ASHLEY 2pk Exfoliating Shower Towels are just $5.99 and will upgrade your bathing experience. You would pay a lot more for similar exfoliating cloths at stores like Ulta and Sephora, and these are perfect for a gift bag or basket.

9 Men’s T-Shirts

There are great men’s t-shirts for under $15 at Marshalls, including this heavyweight Levi’s Workwear Tee. Get it for $9.99. Not your color? There are other t-shirts in the men’s department for around the same price. Don’t pay retail when you can pay less at Marshalls.

10 Halloween Decor

There are tons of fun but frugal Halloween decorations, including this GHOULISH Witch Candy Pumpkin. I love that it has a bougie, nontraditional look but still helps you get into the code-orange spirit. The beautiful piece will get your space feeling festive for just $14.99.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Home Decor Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11 And, Designer Towels

Getting some new towels can seriously refresh your bathroom space. This MORRIS & CO.Wilhelmina Printed Bath Towel, just $12.99, will add a little flower power to your bathroom. I love the bold print, and they are ultra-soft.