From foam gingerbread houses to DIY nutcrackers, these Hobby Lobby crafts are under $4.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Are you feeling like doing a holiday craft? Hobby Lobby is the best place to find clever and creative ways to pass the time, even on a budget. I recently went to my local store and went onto the Hobby Lobby website, finding so many unique kits and sets for all ages. And get this: They are all under $4. There is no better time to start doing holiday crafts, as you can start making things to decorate your home with or gift others on Christmas morning. Here are the 7 best new Hobby Lobby Christmas crafts under $4 hitting shelves this week.

1 A Foam Gingerbread House Kit

If you want to make a gingerbread house without candy, Hobby Lobby has something for you. Brother Sister Design Studio Gingerbread House 3D Foam Craft Kit is just $2.49. It comes with everything you need to make a snow-covered gingerbread house decorated with fake gumdrops, candy canes, and sprinkles. “Very cute and fun to make,” writes a shopper. “The kids will have loads of fun making this little house.”

RELATED: 7 Best New Hobby Lobby Fall Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

2 An Ornmaent Painting Set

It might feel too early to start decorating your Christmas tree, but it isn’t too soon to start painting holiday decorations. This Brother Sister Design Studio Christmas Tree Ornament Craft Kit is only $1.49 and comes with a small ceramic tree and paint to decorate it with.

3 Christmas Themed Punch Needle Coaster Set

Make your own holiday coasters. The Brother Sister Design Studio Holiday Punch Needle Coaster Kit, $3.49, features outlined images of a Christmas tree, peppermint candy, Santa, and a gingerbread cookie that you can punch needle with the included yarn.

4 DIY Snowglobes

I love making snowglobes with my kids and gifting them to family members. Get the Brother Sister Design Studio Make-Your-Own Snow Globe and then find stuff to fill it with. Each is just $1.99. “Bought these for a group Christmas craft project and they turned out great! Directions are included with the globe. Be sure to use distilled water to prevent water from discoloring. Will definitely buy again,” writes a shopper.

5 A Christmas Dino Craft Kit

Is there a dinosaur fanatic in the house? This Brother Sister Design Studio Christmas Dinosaurs Foam Craft Kit, $1.74, is “super cute,” exclaims a shopper. “Grandson loves it,” she wrote in a 5-star review. The cute kit includes everything you need to dress up a T-Rex, Triceratops, and Brontosaurus in seasonal ensembles

6 A Merry Christmas Embroidery Craft Kit

Another frugal and fun holiday craft from Hobby Lobby? This Brother Sister Design Studio Merry Christmas Embroidery Craft Kit, $1.99. “I’ve purchased 5 of these as Christmas gifts and the finished product is beautiful!” writes one shopper. “This kit was a lot of fun! Common stitch directions were included but it’s up to you to decide what stitches to use,” adds another.

RELATED: 7 Best Hobby Lobby New Arrivals Hitting Shelves Right Now.

7 A Nutracker Painting Kit

Design your own nutcracker! This Brother Sister Design Studio Nutcracker King Wood Paint Kit, $3.74, comes with a small wooden nutcracker, paint, and a paintbrush, and is a perfect craft for kids and adults.