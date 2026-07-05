Shop 7 new Costco summer clothing deals hitting shelves, from Fabletics bike shorts to wide leg jeans.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you aren’t shopping at Costco for clothing, you are missing out. The warehouse’s clothing aisles have styles for the whole family, and unparalleled deals on everything you need for summer and even fall. From cheap-and-chic necessities to designer clothing for less, there are tons of amazing items this month. What should you shop for? Here are the 7 best new Costco summer clothing deals hitting shelves this week.

1 Designer Bike Shorts

Kate Hudson’s Fabletics brand bike shorts are a steal for $12.99. “WAIT…Fabletics at Costco?! I spotted these Women’s Bike Shorts and had to grab them immediately! They come in navy, black, and burgundy and for only $12.99 this is such a steal for the quality,” Costco Buys wrote.

2 An Alo Dupe Tennis Skirt

Alo dupe alert! Costco Savvy shared abotu a chic tennis skirt. “These are so cute and buttery soft! 🤍 I seriously couldn’t decide which color I loved more. They come in three different colors and are available in sizes XS–XL. If you see them in store, don’t wait!” she wrote. Get them for $12.99 each.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Finds Under $15 Hitting Shelves This Week

3 Drawstring Jeans

Looking for a comfy, casual pair of jeans? Costco Savvy shared about an adorable pair. “These NEW wide leg drawstring jeans at Costco caught my eye 👀 So comfy with an elastic waist, front and back pockets, and they come in two washes,” she captioned the post.

4 A Linen Blend Dress

Costco and Sam’s Club Mama shared a chic dress. “Linen blend dresses at Costco! 💕 These are such a pretty find for summer and available in a beautiful pink color plus two pattern options. They have a full front button closure, classic collar, and a drawstring waist for a more tailored look while still being comfortable and easy to wear. Such a great Costco deal!” she wrote.

5 Crocs for $24.99

Costco New Deals shared about the best deal on Crocs. ” OMG… Costco has Crocs for just $24.99! I saw so many shoppers grabbing these today! My warehouse had blue and gray, and I also spotted white and black online,” they captioned a post.

6 Dickies T-Shirt

Costco New Deals shared about some amazing patriotic picks, including Dickies t-shirts. “New Dickies American limited edition tees at Costco these are part of USA celebrating 250 years and they are only $12.99,” they captioned the post.

7 Adorable Vests

It might feel too soon to start fall and winter shopping, but Costco doesn’t think so. Costco Twins shared about chic puffy vests. “It’s never too early to stock up on these adorable vests for $13.99! They are soft, lightweight and look at that price!” they wrote.