Shop the 11 best Costco spring home finds, from faux hydrangeas to outdoor playhouses.

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I can’t believe that March is almost over! This has been the longest and coldest winter that I can remember, and I couldn’t be more excited that spring is officially here. If you want to get even more pumped for the new season, head to Costco. The warehouse is stocked with so many fantastic finds, many of which will come in hand for the end of the month. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best new Costco spring home finds as March ends.

1 Porch Hydrangeas

Costco New Deals shared about faux plants for your porch that look real. “Spring decor is coming in strong at Costco 🌸 look at these,” they wrote. “New porch hydrangeas are such a beautiful find (one of my favorite flowers) super lifelike and they come in a really nice decorative planter. Perfect for a porch, entryway, or even inside for a spring refresh.” Get them for $129.99 at Costco.

2 A Giant Slip ‘N Slide for Summer Backyard Fun

Costco Buys shared about a popular outdoor item. “This Wham-O Slip N Slide 32′ Constant Air Slip with Splash Zone at Costco is giving MAJOR backyard summer vibes! You get a 32-foot extended slide path with a built-in waterfall arch, a splash zone area, and a blower included so it stays inflated the whole time. 🙌🏻 Kids ages 5-12 are going to absolutely lose their minds over this…it’s one of those backyard setups that has everyone running outside all summer long!” she wrote about the $229.99 item.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Deals Hitting Stores This Week.

3 Folding Tables on Sale

Costco New Deals shared about a sweet deal on folding tables, available in a few shapes and sizes. “Run to Costco for this deal lifetime tables are on sale at Costco this week this includes the new round tables $20 OFF,” they wrote.

4 The Viral Majestic Metal Pelican

Costco New Deals shared about a viral decoration. “This majestic colorful metal pelican is sooo cute!! And handcrafted 😍 it’s also weather resistant how cute would this be in a garden, pool or patio? This is Also available online,” they wrote. “OMG, this is so awesome big time. I live fishing 🎣 big time at the beach. I always fish at the pier or rock fishing 🎣 or sea deep fishing. Pelicans are one of my favorite birds, and also sea sculls too,” a shopper commented.

5 Cooling Comforters

Costco New Deals shared about a warm weather bedding buy. “These cooling comforters from Costco are one of my Best Buys last year! I even got some for my sister and mom. The are perfect for summer! I would 100% repurchase. 36.99,” they wrote. “The best blanket ever!!!!” a shopper commented. “Love this comforter! A year later and a lot of washes in between. However, all the stitching easily comes off, so its ugly now. It feels great though,” another added.

6 $100 Off the New Homedics Sauna

You don’t have to spend a ton of money for a sauna. “Run to Costco for this deal!! This home portable sauna is $100 OFF at Costco 😲 this is such a great price! What do you guys think about portable saunas? I’m open to hear about it because I have been wanting to get one for my home,” Costco New Deals writes about the Homedics sauna, on sale for $179.99

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7 An Outdoor Prep Station

If you grill a lot, run to Costco for the outdoor prep station. “This outdoor prep station would be great for grilling and entertaining. It’s all weather and has caster wheels. Made in the USA 🇺🇸 🤩🙌,” Costco Shares wrote about the $349.99 item.

8 DIY Deck Tiles

Costco Savvy shared about DIY deck tiles. “Costco brought back a DIY favorite! 🤩 The Golden Select DIY composite deck tiles are perfect for patios, balconies, or any outdoor space. Each box comes with 8 tiles (12″x12″), snaps together easily, has a grooved slip-resistant surface, and is weather, mold, and mildew resistant. Such an easy upgrade! This is such a perfect find for a quick patio refresh,” a shopper writes.

9 A Fun Outdoor Playhouse

Costco Savvy also shared about an outdoor playhouse. “Costco has outdone themselves with this KidKraft Sunny Bluff Playhouse! 🏡✨ Made of real wood, it has a full kitchen, chalkboard shutters, an attached picnic table, and working double doors… everything little ones could dream of. 😍 This is the ultimate backyard playhouse for little ones!” they wrote.

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Home Finds Hitting Warehouses This Week.

10 Indoor/Outdoor Rugs

Costco Savvy shared about these reasonably priced indoor/outdoor rugs. “Costco find I had to share! This Laguna indoor/outdoor rug is a full 7×10 and works so well for both inside and outside,” they wrote. “Such a good Costco find, especially for the price. Also, there are more rug styles and sizes available online at Costco.com!”

11 Fruit Shaped Pillows

Discovering Costco shared about fruity pillows. “These might be the cutest cozy find I’ve seen lately 👀🍓🍊🍉 Fruit-shaped pillows just landed at Costco and they’re so fun for adding a pop of color to any room. Super soft, oversized, and perfect for kids’ rooms, playrooms, or honestly…your couch too,” they wrote.