7 Best New Bath & Body Works Summer Finds Hitting Stores Now

Shop 7 new Bath & Body Works summer finds, from fall candles to Halloween foaming hand soaps.

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If you haven’t walked into a Bath & Body Works store this month, you are missing out. In addition to offering all your favorite summer scents across every product type, the new arrivals section is starting to fill up with next season’s most coveted items. From harvest apple scents to Halloween favorites and even a fruity new collection, you are going to want to throw so many items in your cart. What should you shop for this weekend? Here are 7 new Bath & Body Works summer finds hitting stores now.

1 Fall Candles Are Already Here

Fall products, including my favorite candles, are already arriving. The Perfect Autumn 3-Wick Candle is fall in a jar. “My number one fragrance to usher in Autumn!” one shopper writes. “The Perfect Autumn is the perfect fall scent, and this packaging is my favorite so far! To me, the cranberry is more prominent in the candle than in the wallflower refill, but the cozy, warm fall spices are definitely still there. It really is perfect!”

2 And Vampire Blood Mist

Halloween items are also hitting stores. Vampire Blood Fine Fragrance Mist is a scary-good-smelling fragrance. “I usually do not write reviews on anything because I personally think it’s a waste of time and no one looks at them, or atleast I don’t. But vampire blood is deeply rooted into my SOUL. That is my favorite fragrance at bath and body works and hope it never goes away. Immediately 5 stars,” a shopper says.

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3 And, a Great Late Summer Candle

This Marshmallow Fireside 3-Wick Candle is a great scent that bridges late summer and fall. “Love is all I can say I wait all year to get this candle so I was ecstatic when I saw it and had to get my first fall scent,” a shopper writes.

4 Halloween Hand Soap

Cotton Candy Cobwebs Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap is a “tangy and sweet” Halloween-inspired scent that is getting shoppers psyched for fall. “I chose this because of how much I enjoy Cotton Candy Clouds. Maybe not the best logic, but that was my reasoning. This one is different; tangier and more fruity, almost like cherry hard candy. I’m enjoying it, and if you enjoy candy-like scents, you might, too,” one writes.

5 The New Fruit Fusion Line

The new Fruit Fusion line just dropped. Shoppers are snapping up Watermelon Whirl Moisturizing Body Wash for its “modern, refreshing, playful” scent. “Dewy watermelon is the star, paired with berries and petals for added brightness and luminosity, finished with vanilla musk for sweetness,” the brand explains. “I love the fresh watermelon scent. This is my go to summer scent that’s light and fruity. It’s easy to apply with the pump applicator and one pump is honestly all you need. It’s not irritating to the skin and leaves my skin feeling fresh and clean without any residue,” one says.

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6 And, Berry Biss Fragrance Mist

Berry Bliss Perfume Mist is a “sparkling mix of blackberries and frozen acai weave together with pomegranate seeds, sugared musks and breezy woods,” and shoppers are obsessed. “Berry Bliss by Fruit Fusion is pure sweetness in a bottle. Its fresh, fruity scent leaves a light, feminine, and cheerful feeling, perfect for everyday wear. Plus, its pastel packaging is so cute it’s love at first sight,” one writes.

7 And Fall-Inspired Hand Sanitizers

Champagne Apple & Honey PocketBac Hand Sanitizer is another great way to ring in the new season while keeping your hands clean. “It smells delicious! All its notes of honey, champagne, and others smell amazing, and the color is also very pretty. It leaves a wonderful scent on my hands; people always tell me I smell fantastic,” one fan says.