Shop 11 new Bath & Body Works finds hitting stores, from Fruit Fusion washes to Halloween mists.

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If you haven’t been to Bath & Body Works this month, you are missing out. The mall fragrance, bath, and body care brand has so many new arrivals hitting stores. There is a new Fruit Fusion collection, full of juicy scents in trademark products, and even fall and Halloween scents online and in stores. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 11 best new Bath & Body Works finds hitting stores this week.

1 The New Fruit Fusion Line, Starting with Watermelon Whirl Body Wash

The new Fruit Fusion line is ultra juicy and shoppers are immediately hooked on the hydrating and fresh-smelling products. The Watermelon Whirl Moisturizing Body Wash is one of the favorites, a “modern, refreshing, playful” scent. “Dewy watermelon is the star, paired with berries and petals for added brightness and luminosity, finished with vanilla musk for sweetness,” the brand explains. “I love the fresh watermelon scent. This is my go to summer scent that’s light and fruity. It’s easy to apply with the pump applicator and one pump is honestly all you need. It’s not irritating to the skin and leaves my skin feeling fresh and clean without any residue,” a shopper says.

2 Berry Bliss Perfume Mist

Berry Bliss Perfume Mist is another favorite from the collection, a “sparkling mix of blackberries and frozen acai weave together with pomegranate seeds, sugared musks and breezy woods,” the brand explains. “Berry Bliss by Fruit Fusion is pure sweetness in a bottle. Its fresh, fruity scent leaves a light, feminine, and cheerful feeling, perfect for everyday wear. Plus, its pastel packaging is so cute it’s love at first sight,” a shopper writes.

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3 Banana Blend Body Wash

Shoppers are raving about Banana Blend Moisturizing Body Wash. “I love this body wash! It’s so moisturizing and it smells exactly like bananas it comes out as a creamy moisturizer but quickly has the most wonderful bubbles. I can’t wait for this product to come out! It’s soo good! It has amazing concentration,” writes one.

4 Tangerine Twirl Body Wash

Tangerine Twirl Moisturizing Body Wash is another favorite from the collection. “This body wash smells fresh and citrusy, perfect for the summer months. It makes me feel clean and it is not irritating on my skin. The smell feels refreshing in the shower and makes me feel relaxed!” a shopper says.

5 The “Perfect Autumn” Candle

Fall products are already landing at Bath & Body Works, including the Perfect Autumn 3-Wick Candle. “My number one fragrance to usher in Autumn!” a shopper writes. “The Perfect Autumn is the perfect fall scent, and this packaging is my favorite so far! To me, the cranberry is more prominent in the candle than in the wallflower refill, but the cozy, warm fall spices are definitely still there. It really is perfect!”

6 Vampire Blood Fragrance

Halloween items are also arriving, including Vampire Blood Fine Fragrance Mist. “I usually do not write reviews on anything because I personally think it’s a waste of time and no one looks at them, or atleast I don’t. But vampire blood is deeply rooted into my SOUL. That is my favorite fragrance at bath and body works and hope it never goes away. Immediately 5 stars,” a shopper says.

7 Halloween Cotton Candy Soap

Cotton Candy Cobwebs Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap is a “tangy and sweet” candy scent that shoppers are already raving about. “I chose this because of how much I enjoy Cotton Candy Clouds. Maybe not the best logic, but that was my reasoning. This one is different; tangier and more fruity, almost like cherry hard candy. I’m enjoying it, and if you enjoy candy-like scents, you might, too,” one writes.

8 Hand Soap That Smells Like Apple Cider Donuts

Bath & Body Works’ apple cider-inspired scents are always popular. This year, try Cider Lane Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap, a new classic per shoppers. “This was my favorite of the fall scents this year. It has their crisp apple smell but also a sweet baked goods scent. I would best describe it as maybe cider donut,” a shopper writes.

9 Hand Sanitizer That Smells like Honey, Champagne, and Apples

Shoppers are also raving about Champagne Apple & Honey PocketBac Hand Sanitizer. “It smells delicious! All its notes of honey, champagne, and others smell amazing, and the color is also very pretty. It leaves a wonderful scent on my hands; people always tell me I smell fantastic,” a shopper says.

10 Marshmallow Fireside Is Back

This Marshmallow Fireside 3-Wick Candle is another fall favorite that just returned to stores. “Love is all I can say I wait all year to get this candle so I was ecstatic when I saw it and had to get my first fall scent,” a shopper writes.

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11 Pumpkin Carving Wallflowers

Once you are ready to swap out summer fragrance for fall, order the Pumpkin Carving Wallflowers Fragrance Refill. It has notes of freshly carved pumpkin, spiced pumpkin seeds, and smooth brown sugar.