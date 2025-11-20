Aldi just stocked new stocking stuffers perfect for gifting on a budget.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Are you on the market for stocking stuffers? Head over to Aldi, where you can buy groceries, home decor, Christmas gifts, and yes, stocking stuffers, all in one trip. This week and next the grocery store chain is getting in so many amazing products, including smaller, less expensive items that are perfect for stuffing in stockings for the whole family. What should you get? Here are 11 best new Aldi stocking stuffers hitting shelves this week.

1 Art Maker Kits

Aldi is dropping a great collection of activity books for just $4.99. The Igloo Books Art Maker Kits come in a variety of themes, including Ocean, Magical Unicorns, Robots, Racers, Dinosaurs, and Sweet & Scented. Each has pens and fun little items that will keep small hands busy.

2 Fuzzy Character Socks

Aldi is upping its cozy sock game. For $3.99, get a Licensed Children’s Character 3-Pack Fuzzy Socks. These come in a bunch of characters, including Disney Princess, Bluey, Minecraft, Paw Patrol, Sesame Street, and Spider-Man

3 Aldi Magnetic Tiles

Okay so this set of ALDI PLAY ALDI Magnetic Tiles – Store Front might be a little big for a stocking, but it’s a tremendous little Santa gift for sure. Just like the name-brand tiles, kids will enjoy building this storefront. But instead of spending tons of money, get it for just $9.99,

4 And, This Aldi Truck

Another great toy for $9.99? This ALDI PLAY ALDI Magnetic Tiles – Truck. The store hasn’t released many details about it yet, but what mini Aldi shopper won’t want to build and then play with it?

5 Aldi Play Food Market

This mini ALDI PLAY Bricks – Food Market or Grocery Bag & Cart comes with all the blocks and stockers needed to build this little market. Get it for $9.99.

6 A Self-Care Bundle

Whatever you do, do not forget about mom’s stocking! This $7.99 set is the ultimate self-care bundle that Santa wants her to have. The KIRKTON HOUSE Weighted Neck Wrap and 2 Pillowcases come in Lilac, Gray, Black, or Neutral, and will make her feel loved and pampered.

7 This Merry Moments Pet Sweater

And, don’t forget about your furry friend’s stocking either. For $4.99, this Merry Moments Holiday Pet Sweater is a bargain. It comes in a Nutcracker, Cream Christmas Truck, and Tartan print, something for every pup.

8 A Burt’s Beese Set

Another great stocking stuffer for mom? This $11.99 Burt’s Bees Mistletoe Kiss Gift Set. It comes with a chapstick, lip shimmer, and lip tint, all things she will need to perfect her pout.

9 This Smalller Stanley Dupe Cup

Why spend lots more on a Stanley when you can get Aldi’s version for $6.99? This Adventuridge 18 oz Thirst Crusher Tumbler is the smaller size available. It comes in Blue, Pink, Purple, Rose Dots, or White Snowflakes.

10 Adorable Earrings

Aldi is dropping a bunch of beautiful new earring styles. This Serra Holiday Jewelry – 2 Pack Star Bow Huggie Earrings is just $4.99. While it feels festive, this set can be worn year-round.

11 Igloo Board Books

Aldi has a bunch of little books, perfect for small stockings and little fingers. The Igloo Books Christmas Board Book – The Night Before Christmas is just $4.99.