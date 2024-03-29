7 Best Things to Buy at Michaels Right Now, Shoppers Say

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

For anyone who loves crafting, stepping into a Michaels is essentially heaven on earth. But while the store's sheer scale and abundance of great products are surely an asset, having so much to choose from can also be overwhelming to the uninitiated shopper. Worry not: Interior designers, floral experts, and more are flocking to the store with their cameras in hand, and they're sharing the best things to buy right now, from a Serena & Lily dupe that'll save you more than $100 to some lovely planters.

1 Rattan trays (Serena & Lily dupes)

Michaels is a great place to score designer dupes—especially on home accessories. In a recent TikTok post, interior designer Taylor Beagle shared that she had found a perfect dupe for Serena and Lily's popular Scallop Rattan Tray.

While the high-end tray costs a whopping $198, Michaels sells its own version for just $25 (at the time of publication, it was even on sale for $12.49).

"These scalloped little trays are so good. It comes in multiple sizes, too," Beagle says.

2 Love Shack Fancy-style decor

Another luxe brand that Michaels is duping is Love Shack Fancy, known for its vintage-style floral clothing and decor.

When TikToker Bella Woodard, who describes her social media account as "my pink life," heard about the new line, she rushed to Michaels. "This really does look very Love Shack, and I love it," she said in a video, pointing out oversized pink roses, Parisian art prints, and a claw-foot bathtub planter.

Another TikTok shopping influencer, @mariaa_rose, was also struck by this new line at Michaels. "It's like tea, vintage vibes," she said, panning over a shabby chic shelf, a trinket dish adorned with a bust and pink flowers, vintage-style birdcages, and a print featuring a bottle of rose and macarons.

3 Macrame plant hangers

Get that beachy-boho look for less with Michaels' large selection of macrame plant hangers.

In a TikTok video from earlier this month, plant influencer @juni.plants was beyond excited when he stumbled on the macrame and beaded plant hangers at the store.

While he especially loved the ones that came with round terrarium planters, he pointed out that the plain white hangers were on sale for just $4 (regularly $6.99).

4 Taper and pillar candles

Michaels also has an extensive collection of stylish and colorful candles, Beagle says in her post: "They have so many shapes and different colors."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Reaching for a pair of pink taper candles, she says, "These are great if you have sconces for your wall because these are really tall—they're 16 inches. I love these. They even have pillars at the bottom. How did I not know this!?"

Event planning company Wildflower Events also shared the huge candle selection on TikTok, noting that they were 40 percent off when they were shopping. And considering a set of taper candles is only $6.99 to begin with, this is a major deal.

5 Woven planters

On his trip to Michaels, @juni.plants also gushed over the selection of lined, woven planters, which were 50 percent off. He said he'd love them with tropical plants. He also found lined, woven hanging planters that were just $5.

6 Faux florals

Michaels has some of the best faux flowers for craft projects and long-lasting floral arrangements, says Samantha Goldberg, a luxury florist, flower coach, and content creator.

"You guys are always asking me where to buy fake flowers, and honestly, I really like Michaels," she said in a recent TikTok post. "The flowers are really good quality and they have a really natural look to them."

And perhaps the best part is that Michaels' faux florals often go on sale. When Goldberg shot her video, they were 50 percent off.

To create a natural look, Goldberg says that a good rule of thumb is to make arrangements using three different types of flowers in the same color family. "And always stick to natural colors—if it's not found in nature, it's going to look super artificial," she advises.

7 Ceramic ware

Beagle also says that Michaels has some top-of-the-line ceramic ware at bottom-of-the-barrel prices. In her post, she marveled at colanders, berry bowls, and floral pitchers and vases—all perfect for spring. "I cannot," she says in disbelief of their quality and style.