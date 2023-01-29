The 6 Best Hairstyles If You're Growing Out Your Grays, According to Experts

Growing out your gray hair is a deeply personal experience. While some people excitedly watch their colored strands slowly fade to their new natural hue, others find it somewhat unsettling (Will it be too dramatic? Too yellow-tinged? Too old?). But no matter which camp you fall into, you may find the transitory period challenging in that the hairstyles that once looked incredible on you now fall flat—or highlight a harsh demarcation line. No longer. Here, experts tell us their favorite hairstyles for growing out grays. These 'dos make blending a breeze.

1 A French Twist

A French twist is a classic option for both everyday and formal occasions. And according to Sarah Roeder, hairstylist at Totally Hott Salon, creating one on hair that's going gray calls for lots of volume.

"I love to create volume in the crown of the hair as this will help soften the demarcation line," says Roeder. "With the different ways the gray hair has grown in, this style will soften the line and blend dimension into the gray along with the other color, whether it's dark or light."

If French twists are too advanced for you, Roeder also likes a twisted high bun.

2 Softly Layered Bob

Cutting your hair into a style that's friendly for growing out gray strands is also an option. Krysta Biancone, co-founder of Amari Salon & Spa and hairstylist at Hair by Krysta, likes a softly layered long bob.

"The layers create a softer look and make it easier to blend gray hair with the existing color," she explains. "With this style, I can create a look that doesn't draw attention to the demarcation line, and the soft layers can help mask the gray until the person is ready for their next salon appointment."

The style also has lots of movement, which can add volume to hair that might be becoming thinner or more brittle.

3 Beachy Waves

Beachy waves are always a good idea. "This style will give you more of a dimensional look instead of a harsh demarcation line when growing out gray hair," says Roeder. "I recommend curling your hair in the opposite direction and brushing it out for a more relaxed, beachy style."

To take it up a notch, Roeder suggests twisting hair on both sides until they join together in the back. Pin them with a clip, and your style is complete. Use a heat protectant on your hair as you curl it—gray hair is more vulnerable to damage than colored locks.

4 A Pixie Cut

Sometimes, the easiest way to eliminate a demarcation line is to go for a big chop. Biancone stresses that this can only work in some cases.

"It's all about finding a style that works with the individual's face shape, color, and texture," she says. "For example, if someone has naturally thick hair, I might suggest something like a pixie cut to help reduce styling time and still create a look that covers the gray strands."

5 An Accessorized Style

When growing out your natural color, a few items from the accessories aisle can come to the rescue.

"An everyday look is to use a scarf or headband around your hairline to cover grays," says Ghanima Abdullah, a cosmetologist at therighthairstyles.com. "Then style the rest of your hair." You an leave your hair down with its natural or styled texture, or you can toss it into a ponytail or bun.

6 A Flipped Part

Perhaps the easiest way to blend your grays is to simply flip your part. "Try wearing your hair down but parting it differently," says Abdullah. "Where the part is worn is usually the same spot that so many grays pop up." If you part your hair elsewhere, you'll likely notice fewer grays.