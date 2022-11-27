The 4 Best Updos for Women Over 60, According to Hair Stylists

No matter your age, choosing an updo is always a challenge. For one, there are so many styles out there. With buns and braids and ponytails, a simple Google or Pinterest search can yield millions of results. Then there's the challenge of actually creating the style. If you don't want to visit the salon, crafting an updo can require hours of frustrating time spent in front of a mirror. However, there are simpler styles that can help you avoid this. Here, hair stylists tell us the best updos for women over 60 that are classic and easy. Getting ready for your next event will be a piece of cake.

1 French Twist

The French twist is a classic because it's easy, versatile, and always in style.

"This is a timeless look that can be dressed up or down," says Ellen Devine, master stylist at Lunatic Fringe. "You can wear it structured but also make it softer by allowing hair to flow freely around the face or incorporating fringe into it."

Start with straight strands for a sleek look or curled ones for a more bohemian, romantic finish. Add an embellished comb or clip for a formal event as a finishing touch. You'll be ready to head to your event in minutes.

2 Chignon

A chignon is another timeless look. "It's simple and elegant," says Devine. "If you want to make it a bit more casual, you can keep it low and loose or even add a subtle braid above."

The best thing about the chignon is how easy it is to create. Pull your hair into a ponytail at the nape of your neck and wrap it into a bun. It's up to you if you want to keep a few face-framing pieces out in the front or slick everything back. Part your hair in the center for a modern look or deep on one side for some drama. To really make a statement, slick your hair straight back with no part.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

3 High Ponytail

Don't have a ton of time? No problem. "A high ponytail has a modern feel," says Yves Durif, celebrity stylist and owner of Yves Durif Salon at The Carlyle. "For women who have longer hair, it can give a beautiful lift to the silhouette."

Pull your hair back with a boar bristle brush and secure your ponytail with an elastic hair tie. For a more polished look, wrap a strand of hair around the base of the ponytail holder and secure it with a bobby pin. Add a pair of statement earrings, and you're ready to turn heads wherever you go. The best thing about this look is that you can turn it into a bun or braid if you don't like how it turns out.

4 Braided Updo

Braids are always a good idea. "There are many great updos for women over 60, but my personal favorite is a braided updo," says Arrogant Smith, a professional hairstylist and hair consultant for KES Wigs. "It's elegant and timeless, and can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Plus, it's relatively easy to do yourself at home."

Try adding a few braids around the crown of your head and knotting it in a chignon. Or, create a French braid and loop it in a bun at the bottom. For shorter hair, you can create a small side braid. Pull out a few face-framing pieces, curl them, and your updo is complete.