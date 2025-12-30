10 Best Dog Breeds for People Over 50, According to Veterinarians

Vets say these dog breeds make especially great companions for people over 50.

Regardless of what stage you are in life, considering a breed that’s good for your current lifestyle and situation is important when looking for the right dog to add to your family. “Owners over 50 often make excellent dog guardians because they’re experienced, consistent, and present. Not so busy stuck on their phones or dealing with very young kids or a 70 hours a week job,” Dr. Matthew Murdoch, Veterinarian and Director at Ferndale Kennels, said. “For people over 50, choosing a dog is less about novelty and more about reliability. Trendy French bulldogs or designer mixes are less interesting. We want a companion, not an aspirational breed to look good. Well-established breeds with predictable temperaments generally make the most rewarding long-term companions.

Classic breeds endure for a reason.” Here are 10 breeds that are good for people over 50.

1 Labrador Retrievers

Labrador Retrievers might require a little extra attention when it comes to weight management and getting outside daily for walks, but they’re worth it. “Labrador Retrievers remain one of my top recommendations for experienced owners over 50 because they’re emotionally steady, socially adaptable, and genuinely enjoy regular walking without demanding constant stimulation,” Dr. Murdoch said. “This breed can be very well trained, with patience. That’s why they are also often used as service dogs. They are bigger dogs but not gigantic.”

2 Golden Retrievers

Golden Retrievers require some grooming, but this lovable breed is worth the extra effort. “Golden Retrievers make great companions for people over 50 who want an affectionate, cooperative dog. They do need grooming,” Dr. Murdoch said. “They can be a bit bouncy if you don’t put the time in when young to train them. But they are really handsome and great dogs, and have a calm maturity after adolescence.”

3 Cavalier King Charles Spaniels

Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are so cuddly and sweet, making them a great addition to your household. “Cavalier King Charles Spaniels make good dogs. Please ensure you get their pedigree checked as they can have a tendency to heart issues,” Dr. Murdoch said. “Also, if you are likely to move around, be aware some airlines consider them a flat faced breed so place restrictions on them. In general, they make an excellent companion breed.”

4 Tibetan Spaniel

Be sure to consider Tibetan Spaniels when researching breeds that are right for you. “I [chose] this breed for a few reasons. Often these come in at about 4- 7kg and have a compact body. They are less jumpy than many toy breeds,” Dr. Murdoch said. “When over 50, you might start to have time to travel. If you have a small dog under 7kg then some airlines let you fly internationally with them in cabin. Tibetan Spaniels are one of the best small breeds for in-cabin travel.”

5 English Springer Spaniels

English Springer Spaniels make ideal companions by generally forming a strong connection to their owner. “English Springer Spaniels love long walks, stay engaged, and are deeply bonded to their people. Energetic but manageable,” Dr. Murdoch said.

6 English Cocker Spaniels

An English Cocker Spaniel is another strong contender when it comes to small dogs. “This could suit an experienced owner who [wants] a smaller dog that enjoys proper walks,” Dr. Murdoch said. “But without the intensity of higher work breeds like a Belgian Malinois or Border Collie.”

7 Whippet

A Whippet makes a wonderful pet. “Whippets are gentle, athletic outdoors, and calm indoors. This makes them an often overlooked but excellent choice for experienced owners over 50,” Dr. Murdoch said. “They look really sporty, but actually are only medium sized dogs, and once home they are pretty chilled and well behaved, compared to some other breeds.”

8 Border Terrier

For a generally calmer breed, experts recommend Border Terriers. “Border Terriers are sturdy, sensible small dogs that enjoy walking and tend to be calmer than many modern terrier types,” Dr. Murdoch said. “I would specify them as more of a ‘farm dog’ they are traditionally perhaps owned by more of the country type of people. But they are actually quite balanced, nice dogs.”

9 Standard Poodle

A Poodle is a posh choice for any dog owner. “Standard Poodles (these are the big ones!) combine intelligence, an ability to be trained, and quite steady exercise needs, making them well suited to experienced owners over 50,” Dr. Murdoch said.

10 Basset Hound

Basset Hounds come highly recommended, especially for dog owners over 50. “Basset Hounds suit owners who enjoy slower, consistent walks. And also for those who value a temperament which is predictable over high energy,” Dr. Murdoch said. “I do feel that people over 50 like these proven breeds with predictable temperaments. The Bassets (and others on this list) often make more rewarding companions than trendy or high-drive dogs.”