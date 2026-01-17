10 Best Dog Breeds for People Living Alone, According to Veterinarians

Veterinarians share which dog breeds tend to thrive in calm homes with just one owner.

Choosing the right dog breed for you is an important decision. Matching a breed’s characteristics to your lifestyle can make owning a pet that much more enjoyable.

“We look for pet breeds that can form a deep attachment to one primary person, not reliant on multiple people and groups or otherwise being “pack-dependent” is one aspect,” Dr. Matthew Murdoch, Veterinarian and Director at Ferndale Kennels, explained. “These types of breeds will be comfortable with a quiet house. Not easily bored with a calm predictable home.”

The ideal outcome is to find a match that is loving and loyal to its own owner, without developing an anxious attachment behavior leading to destructive behavior. “We don’t want dogs that bark a lot. Or that [requires] huge amounts of attention or exercise, as needs to have their requirements realistically managed by one person, not needing a family rotation,” Dr. Murdoch said. “For example, a young golden retriever might be too much work!”

Dr. Murdoch explains that a great dog breed for someone living alone is a dog that “shares space comfortably, respects quiet, and can have a close connection with just one person living alone.” Here are 10 dog breeds he recommends looking into.

1 Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are so chill and cuddly, the ideal dog for owners looking for less playful breeds. “These dogs are very loyal and loving. They thrive on human companionship. Exercise demands are not too high,” Dr. Murdoch said.

RELATED: 10 Best Dog Breeds for Seniors.

2 French Bulldog

A French Bulldog is a great companion for an independent owner. “Mild temperament, apartment-friendly, minimal barking,” Dr. Murdoch said. “But please note that they are brachiocephalic (snub nosed) breeds so they can overheat in hot and humid climates, and also if there’s a chance you may have to relocate internationally then many airlines have restrictions on their travel due to their airways.”

3 Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu are said to be excellent companions for owners living alone. “Independent thinking dogs and very smart,” Dr. Murdoch said. “Many of these dogs can handle alone time better than many breeds, although it depends on the individual.”

4 Greyhound (Retired Racer)

Greyhounds are said, by experts, to have a calm, relaxed demeanor. “They’re easy to live with, low-maintenance and happy to be left alone to sleep,” Chrissy Skelton, a PhD student in the Department of Anthropology at Maynooth University said. They’re ideal for any situation really, and can adapt into a family or be a strong companion to an individual.

“This breed is often very calm and gentle,” Dr. Murdoch said.

5 Bichon Frise

Bichon Frise might be a bit high maintenance in comparison to other breeds when it comes to grooming, but their personalities make it worthwhile. “A happy, adaptable, great companion for people living alone. They do need regular grooming,” Dr. Murdoch said.

6 Miniature Schnauzer

Miniature Schnauzers have many good qualities, especially for individual owners. “They’re not just about fun and games though; their sharp intelligence and keen awareness make them top-notch watchdogs, always on alert to keep their homes safe,” an article on FIGO said. “Smart, alert, loyal dog breed,” Dr. Murdoch said, echoing that this breed would be a wonderful fit for those living alone.

7 Pug

Pugs are just the sweetest, with their cute, wrinkly little faces and loving personality. A wonderful companion for those living alone, according to experts. “Loyal, loves company, mellow indoors. Again they are snub nosed so ideally not for people relocating in the near future,” Dr. Murdoch said.

8 Rescue Mongrel

Rescue Mongrels make wonderful pets for individual owners. “An older rescue mongrel is often one of the best companions for someone living alone, especially in a quiet home,” Dr. Murdoch said. “Energy levels are known and stable. You’re not guessing who they’ll become, you know their behaviours already. They prefer calm, predictable environments as they may have come out of a chaotic shelter. Normally these dogs are just grateful and loving furbabies. Many have already learned to self-settle and don’t have anxieties.”

9 Tibetan Spaniel

Tibetan Spaniels make great pets and tend to be adaptable. “A daily walk is always enjoyable to a Tibetan Spaniel. They are as happy lying around the house as they are taking a long run in the yard,” the American Kennel Club said. “Calm, happy with one main person,” Dr. Murdoch said.

RELATED: 11 Best Dogs for Beginners.

10 Lhasa Apso

A Lhasa Apso is said to be a loving, quite attentive dog for people living alone. “Affectionate breed. Bred to live indoors and watch quietly,” Dr. Murdoch said. “The opposite of some of the working breeds (like collies, like terriers) that are more high-energy breeds.”