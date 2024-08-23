Macy’s Slashes Sales Forecast—Here’s How to Find the Best Deals

Macy’s is slashing prices and offering big discounts for shoppers amid disappointing sales. As inflation weary Americans are spending less at department stores, the retail giant reported a huge loss amid what they describe as “challenging” times for consumers. According to the New York Times, the company, which also owns Bloomingdales, fell 4 percent in the second quarter and reported “its net sales for the year to be down as much as 2.2 percent, to $22.4 billion.”

In addition, shares are plummeting and sank 13% to $15.39. “The context that we are operating under is a consumer that’s really oriented on value,” Adrian Mitchell, Macy’s chief financial officer, said on a call with analysts, per the Times.

To win over budget-conscious consumers, Macy’s is offering lower prices to lure cash-strapped consumers back, which presents a potential opportunity for shoppers to snag some great deals, as struggling businesses often resort to significant markdowns to attract customers. Here’s just a few good deals you can find.

Macy’s Labor Day Sale Shutterstock Labor Day is around the corner, but you can start shopping early to score mega deals. Macy’s is having their sale August 28 to September 2 and you can save on everything from handbags, shoes, men and women’s apparel, jewelry and more. Expect to find reduced prices on brands like Cuisinart, Levi’s, Hotel Collection and more.

Duvet Cover Macy's The Fresco Jacquard Egyptian Cotton Duvet Cover Set is available in three colors and was originally priced at $330. But right now it’s available for $74 during Macy's ultimate shopping event. Use promo code ULTIMATE at checkout and save $256. The ultimate sale ends August 26th, so act fast. RELATED: 14 Costco Finds Under $20!

Diamond Stud Earrings Macy's Diamond stud earrings are a classic piece that will never go out of style. You can pick up a pair that’s 14K in white, yellow, or rose gold (1/3 ct. t.w.) in 14K and at steal. Originally priced at $1,000, during the Macy's ultimate shopping event you’ll pay just under $300 and save a whopping $700. Make sure to enter the promo code ULTIMATE at checkout. The offer ends August 26th.

10 Piece Nonstick Cookware Set Macy's Another great find on the Macy's ultimate shopping event is the Padova Healthy Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set, 10 Piece. Originally priced at $666.99 you’ll pay $360 when you apply the 10% off code ULTIMATE at checkout. The sale price is valid until August 26th.