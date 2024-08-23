Skip to content
Macy’s Slashes Sales Forecast—Here’s How to Find the Best Deals

Macy’s slashes prices to attract shoppers amid disappointing sales and falling shares.

Macy's at Herald Square on Broadway in Manhattan.
Shutterstock
Heather Newgen
By Heather NewgenAug 23, 2024
Macy’s is slashing prices and offering big discounts for shoppers amid disappointing sales. As inflation weary Americans are spending less at department stores, the retail giant reported a huge loss amid what they describe as “challenging” times for consumers. According to the New York Times, the company, which also owns Bloomingdales, fell 4 percent in the second quarter and reported “its net sales for the year to be down as much as 2.2 percent, to $22.4 billion.”

In addition, shares are plummeting and sank 13% to $15.39. “The context that we are operating under is a consumer that’s really oriented on value,” Adrian Mitchell, Macy’s chief financial officer, said on a call with analysts, per the Times.

To win over budget-conscious consumers, Macy’s is offering lower prices to lure cash-strapped consumers back, which presents a potential opportunity for shoppers to snag some great deals, as struggling businesses often resort to significant markdowns to attract customers. Here’s just a few good deals you can find.

Macy’s Labor Day Sale

View inside a Macy's store in a shopping mall.

Shutterstock

Labor Day is around the corner, but you can start shopping early to score mega deals. Macy’s is having their sale August 28 to September 2 and you can save on everything from handbags, shoes, men and women’s apparel, jewelry and more. Expect to find reduced prices on brands like Cuisinart, Levi’s, Hotel Collection and more.

Duvet Cover

Fresco Jacquard Egyptian Cotton Duvet Cover Set

Macy's

The Fresco Jacquard Egyptian Cotton Duvet Cover Set is available in three colors and was originally priced at $330. But right now it’s available for $74 during Macy's ultimate shopping event. Use promo code ULTIMATE at checkout and save $256. The ultimate sale ends August 26th, so act fast.

Diamond Stud Earrings

Diamond Stud Earrings

Macy's

Diamond stud earrings are a classic piece that will never go out of style. You can pick up a pair that’s 14K in white, yellow, or rose gold (1/3 ct. t.w.) in 14K and at steal. Originally priced at $1,000, during the Macy's ultimate shopping event you’ll pay just under $300 and save a whopping $700. Make sure to enter the promo code ULTIMATE at checkout. The offer ends August 26th.

10 Piece Nonstick Cookware Set

Padova Healthy Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set

Macy's

Another great find on the Macy's ultimate shopping event is the Padova Healthy Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set, 10 Piece. Originally priced at $666.99 you’ll pay $360 when you apply the 10% off code ULTIMATE at checkout. The sale price is valid until August 26th.

End of Summer Sale

View inside a Macy's store.Shutterstock

There’s plenty of amazing deals to find at Macy’s and in addition to the ones mentioned above, there’s hundreds more you’ll find across the website. From now until August 26th, shoppers can take an extra 25% off prices on the end of summer sale, which you can find here. Save big on name brands like Coach, Yves Saint Laurent, Valentino and more.

With the high cost of living dramatically increasing across the board from groceries to gas prices, Americans have been hit hard in their wallets and making every dollar count is crucial. By taking advantage of sales like Macy’s, consumers can stock up on items needed and stretch their dollar further with these significant savings.

The Latest

