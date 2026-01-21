From cozy throws to bold Yeti tumblers, these new Cabela’s finds are the must-see January standouts.

Have you been to Cabela’s lately? The outdoor store, a subsidiary of Bass Pro Shops, is famous for selling everything from guns and fishing rods to camping equipment. What you might not know is that the super-sized store is also a great place to buy home decor, clothes, candles, and other random gear. What are some of the best things hitting the store this month? Here are the 11 best Cabela’s new arrivals hitting shelves this January.

1 A Wrinkle-Free “Easy-Care” Shirt for Men

There are new colors of the best-selling RedHead Wrinkle-Free Easy-Care Button-Down Long-Sleeve Shirt and some are even on sale, $23.77 to $44.99. “This is a great easy-care shirt that is comfortable all day long,” writes a shopper. “Nice quality at very affordable price. Love the Red Head brand,” adds another.

2 A “Soft” Bass Pro Shops Sweatshirt

You probably already know that Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops are owned by the same company, so it’s no surprise that you can buy this Bass Pro Shops Vintage Crew-Neck Long-Sleeve Sweatshirt at the store. There are some new styles, while others are on sale. “Love this sweatshirt! True to size, super soft inside and a great design,” a shopper writes.

3 A Cropped Shirt Jacket for Women

Women love the Natural Reflections Cropped Knit Shirt Jacket, priced from $16.98 to $45.99. “The cropped knit shirt jacket is so comfy and soft. I wear it over a t-shirt and it’s perfect!” writes one.

4 A First Fishing Pole for Kids

Shopping for a first fishing pole? Shoppers recommend the Bass Pro Shops Prodigy Spinning Combo in Brown Fish Camo, $119.99. “Short and sweet: My grandson’s first choice and he loves it. Apparently, the bass are bigger when caught or even almost caught with this rig,” writes one. “I let my granddaughter pick out her first fishing rod combo. I was hoping she would pick a Barbie or Frozen or some other disney ‘kiddy’ pole, she didn’t. She picked the bass pro prodigy. This was more than I wanted to spend for a 4 year old, but how could I say no. That said she made an excellent choice. The reel is extremely smooth and the rod action is perfect for her size and strength. Very happy with this purchase.”

5 A New Bright Pink Colored Yeti Rambler

Cabela’s just got a bright pink YETI Rambler 20-Oz. Tumbler with MagSlider Lid in stock, and people are loving the bold color. “Perfect cup for keeping your warm drink warm! magnificent!” a shopper writes. “Super effective at keeping my coffee hot and looks great too,” adds another.

6 A Rustic Candle in a Tin Can

There are lots of great candles at the store, including this Milk Barn Reclamation Trail Cup Candle, which comes in a silver tin cup. The outdoor-inspired scent burns up to 45 hours and has a rustic look to it.

7 A Warm Berber Throw Blanket

There are lots of great throw pillows at the store right now, including the White River Home Giant Berber to Berber Throw Blanket, $49.99. According to shoppers it is beyond warm. “Great colors, very warm, and a lot bigger than your standard throw that barely wraps you. This is more like a blanket that would cover the whole bed, much less a sofa or recliner. Very good purchase, glad I bought two!!!” writes one.

8 A Faux Cowhide Rug

I love this Carstens, Inc. Faux Cowhide Black & White Brindle Rug, as I am a sucker for cowhides. It comes in a few color options. “Love it,” writes a shopper. “This rug looks authentic. The colors look really nice on our hardwood floor.”

9 An Antler Table Decoration

Antlers are such a Cabela’s aesthetic. This White River Home Antler Table Decor antler, $19.99, is actually a faux antler made from resin, but it is so real-looking and feeling that nobody will know the difference.

10 A Smokey Bear Wall Thermometer

This Open Road Brands Smokey Bear Only You Wall Thermometer is so nostalgia-inducing. “Worth the money,” writes a shopper. “Vivid image and colors. Larger than I expected. Highly recommend.”

11 A S’Mores Set

This Bass Pro Shops S’mores Roasting Sticks and Bag makes cooking the favorite dessert even more fun. “Wonderful addition to our camping gear and fire pit at home,” writes a shopper. “Very well made S’mores roasting stick kit. I wasn’t sure I would like it but I do. The grandkids will be able to riast their marshmallows cery easily with these extendable sticks,” another adds.