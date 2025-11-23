11 Best New Cabela’s Early Black Friday Deals Starting This Week

Cabela’s early Black Friday deals deliver real savings on gear for fishing, camping, and more.

You’re here because you love being active in nature. Calling all boating, camping, fishing, and also fire enthusiasts. You’re smart, you’re self-reliant and you need great tools and outerwear to pursue your passions. Below you’ll find our picks for what Cabela’s is offering with decent savings — savings that will make you say, well that’s something. There’s a price range here thanks to the more affordable boots and socks and coveralls to fish in, but these are expensive items.

As you cruise around the site for trusted items for getting outdoorsy, it’s worth noting that this store, like so many others such as Walmart and Bass Pro Shops, caters to fish and game folk, which means hunting, which inevitably means firearms, but there are none listed here. Here are the eleven best Black Friday deals at Cabela’s right now. Happy shopping!

1 Electronic Earmuffs

This offers ear protection and helps to amplify the low noises around you. By design, this pair’s ergonomic. You can wear the headband all day without it hurting you or giving you a headache, and it runs on 2 AAA, which come with these muffs, a lovely thing for them to do. You can tune out the wind and other noises that compete for your brain when you’re locking in. They come in military fatigue patterns, olive green, grey and black and SHARK. Yes, these come in a shark pattern and that should be all we need to say. They’re $46.98.

2 Bass Pro Shops Pro Guide Shoulder Strap Tackle Bag

This tops our list with this price as a great gift for dad or anyone else who loves to fish. We love the compartments, colors and quality of this bag. It’s polyester and has a comfortable handle, plus it comes with utility boxes. The price depends on how many boxes you choose as your ideal option. It carries it all. “I absolutely love this bag. It holds a ton of gear and you can pack it full without worrying about busting seams. Zipper pockets on both sides, plus one on the front and a roomy top pocket.” Even on Black Friday, this store’s expensive so this is a lovely, generous gift. It’s $32.98.

3 RedHead Neoprene Boots for Toddlers or Kids

Keep kids’ lil’ feeties safe in these Redhead neoprene boots of their very own. Expect rubber overlays to make them waterproof. Grandma approves. “I bought these as a gift for my granddaughter. She loves them and wears them daily for barn chores. Would definitely recommend and buy again!” one reviewer said. “Got that for my son. They are great. He wears them at school. They are warm up to 25f temps with thick whole socks.” They’re $39.98.

4 Garmin Force Current Kayak Trolling Motor

Turn your kayak into a platform for fishermen and women. Sometimes people say they’re on their way when they’re still getting ready and that’s a meme. This is for people who show up on time, and a bit motorized. It’s from a brand Best Life trusts and is for “serious kayak anglers” to master those turns. It’s hand free and locks into place even when there’s major swell. It’s great in shallow water and the motor has no brush and promises to be “whisper quiet.” How’s this for an endorsement? “Absolutely love my Garmin force current with pedals. the pedals are a little tight, but other than that, it works flawlessly. Don’t pay any attention to the videos saying anchor lock doesn’t work in moving water or windy conditions. I have done both and it works great.” It better get the job done “flawlessly” for you at this price. It’s $2,799.99.

5 SOG Pro 7.0 Combo Kit

Let’s talk about value now. This is the one thing in addition to that tackle bag that you could really use for under $50. This is a great package deal for a reasonable price that’s very gift-able, self-defense in a box. It’s got an entrenching tool with a carbon-steel blade with serrated teeth, a hand axe with a stainless steel blade, a fixed-blade knife with a corrosion-resistant steel blade and rubber handle, a machete with a serrated edge stainless steel blade, and a flint with a practical cord and handle, plus a Phillips screwdriver. “Everything seems to be great quality shovel folds up stores great nice sheath or cover, very nice sharp fixed blade knife, also very nice shorter machete, all in all great deal you essentially get all those extra for just the price of the shovel,” one reviewer said. It’s $49.99.

In these waders, you’re protected. They’re said to be easy-moving, and waterproof and breathable that lets your sweat out. The suspender holder’s adjustable and you’ll have range of motion in them. We especially think you’ll appreciate the storm flaps and the warm, fleece-lined handwarmer pocket. “The waders are very comfortable, well made and the padded knees and water proof pouch make for great wader,” one reviewer said. They’re $249.98.

7 Ninja Woodfire ProConnect Premium XL Outdoor Grill

Any winter grillers out there? If not, summer’s an eternal age around the corner, and it might be time to invest in a new or first-time outdoor grill and smoker in one for your outdoor space or campsite. This one’s one that you can command from your phone. “Love this thing. I cooked bacon in it, steaks, chicken kabobs, beyond burgers. You can leave the lid up to cook food as well as down. I haven’t used the smoker yet. It preheats when you turn it on. It gives you a message when you need to flip it. It’s great,” one reviewer said. Think of it as a helpful sous chef to get you through the ‘cue. It’s $100 off at $399.98.

8 Under Armour Tactical Boot Socks

The brand name is one you know so there’s that. We figure you’d want to save 25% on practical stocking stuff while you’re here, and these are thick, odor-battling socks for wearing beneath your boots. They’re meant to cut down on foot pain when you’re out there gaming, hunting and the like. Reviews are almost all five stars. “These socks for comfortable and don’t slide around. They’re cool in hot weather and keep you earn enough in cold weather. No blisters when rucking,” one reviewer said. They’re competitively priced as well. “Comfortable fit. Better than the more expensive Ascend soaks that I bought,” another reviewer said. They’re $8.98.

9 Sorel Out ‘N About III Classic Waterproof Boots

These are suede leather with a rubber shell encasing the toe made in a classic “taffy” and black color combo. The laces are lovely, and these are the most ladylike you can look when getting outdoorsy. You’re saving $33 to slide these in the under $100 bucket territory. To the point, they’ll keep your feet dry. “Absolutely love these boots! Wear them to work on rainy days, and I get tons of compliments. They are comfortable and waterproof…the perfect rain boot!” one reviewer said. They’re $96.98.

10 SIG SAUER ZULU6 OIS Binoculars

My birder uncle would have loved wandering around Central Park with these. At this price, this is certainly an investment. Here’s what you get with this. These will magnify things by 16X and takes AA batteries. More: it manages shaking well and lets you “lock in” to the zone. The armor’s rubber and it’s both waterproof and fogproof. “These are a game changer. Love the 16×42. Smooth as butter,” one reviewer says. For the real smoothie, enjoy birding. They’re $899.97.

11 Alaskan Guide Model Geodesic 6-Person Tent

If fits six people and has a seven pole system. It’s for four seasons so don’t let the Alaskan brand name make you think it’s just for winter weather. (It will shed rain and snow with equal assurance though.) This tent is fairly deluxe and you save $50 with this deal. Setup’s far from a breeze without a pal, but it’s got all the trappings you need for a sleepover outside.

“Other than being a little bit of a pain to set up in the wind with one person, this thing is awesome! No matter how cold it is, use a buddy heater, an air mattress and a good bag, you will sleep like a baby.” And it works against teh elements I your favor. “I’m so happy I bought this tent. I went camping up in Santa Barbara and a freak rain storm came out of nowhere with easy 40 mile an hour winds and torrential rain. I got my tent. Everything was perfectly dry through the entire storm. Nothing broke. I was perfectly safe and content and warm in my tent! The next day, everybody else’s tent was soaking wet inside except me. I love this tent.” You may inspire tent envy and new residents with this. Just leave the flavored lip balm at home. Bears love that. It’s $449.98.