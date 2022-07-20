The Beach Patrol on Baywatch were instantly recognizable in their iconic red swimsuits, and one star of the show isn't done showing off her own swim looks, no matter how much time has passed. To celebrate Independence Day, Donna D'Errico, who played Donna Marco on the show, posted a video of herself in an American flag bikini, and apparently received negative comments from followers who called the 54-year-old "too old" to be wearing that kind of swimsuit. In a new post—also in a bikini—D'Errico slammed those commenters and asserted her right to wear "literally whatever [she] want[s]." Read on to find out more.

D'Errico came to Baywatch after posing for Playboy.

D'Errico came to fame in the mid-90s for posing in Playboy and, soon after, for her starring role as Donna Marco on Baywatch and then Baywatch Nights from 1996 to 1998. She has continued acting and, in recent years, has been in episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and 9-1-1, as well as the movies Survive the Game and Frank and Penelope.

D'Errico was married to Mötley Crüe member Nikki Sixx from 1996 to 2007. They have a daughter together, and the former Baywatch star also has a son from a previous relationship.

She posted a bikini video for the Fourth of July.

It isn't uncommon for D'Ericco to post Instagrams of herself in revealing clothing, including swimsuits and lingerie. On July 4, she posted a video of herself wearing an American flag print bikini and singing along to "God Bless the U.S.A" by Lee Greenwood. While D'Ericco got a lot of positive feedback on the post—and a lot of fire emoji—she also says that she received some hate, including ageist comments.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

She responded to haters with a new bikini post.

On July 16, D'Errico posted a photo of herself wearing a pink bikini and posing on a coffee table. In the caption, she opened up about the criticism she received for the July 4th post. She also noted that most of the negative comments were seemingly made by women.

"Quite a few women complained about the 4th of July video I posted in a red white & blue bikini because they thought I was 'classier than that' and 'too old to wear a bikini' and, my favorite, 'desperate,'" D'Errico wrote. "Let me tell you something that might surprise you. I can actually wear and do literally whatever I want. On that note, here is me in a bikini squatting on a coffee table."

D'Errico has been open about aging.

The Baywatch star has been candid about the cosmetic procedures she's undergone to combat aging. In a 2020 interview with Extra, D'Errico was told she looked young for her age—52 at the time. "Not completely natural," she responded with a laugh. "There's little tweaks, there's little things. There's help. There's Botox. There's some fillers. There's nips. There's little tucks."

She also was asked if she's worn her Baywatch swimsuit again. "Yeah, but you know, over decades I guess the elastic starts breaking down," she said. "It's not cute anymore."