Once a Baywatch lifeguard, always a Baywatch lifeguard. The actors who starred on the hit '90s series will always be associated with it, even though they've gone in different directions with their careers in the years since. Just look at Baywatch star David Charvet. The actor and musician starred in three seasons of the show, from 1992 to 1995. But, in recent years, he's put performing behind him for a much different career that has nothing to do with show business.

Charvet opened up about his decision to step away from acting and singing in a new interview with Page Six. According to him, it was time to focus on his family. Read on to learn more about Charvet's new passion and his life today.

He stepped away from acting years ago.

Charvet's last onscreen role was in the 2013 movie Prisoners of the Sun. Prior to that, he appeared in the 2010 TV movie The Perfect Teacher and the 2002 movie Meet Prince Charming. Prior to that, in addition to being known for playing Matt Brody on Baywatch, Charvet also starred in two seasons of Melrose Place as Craig Field.

The TV star didn't only quit acting—he also stopped performing music. In the late '90s and early '00s, he released three albums, in which he sang in both English and his native French.

He wanted to spend more time with his children.

From 2011 to 2020, Charvet was married to TV host Brooke Burke. They have two children together, Rain and Shaya, who are both teenagers now. In his interview with Page Six, Charvet explained that he put performing behind him years ago in order to be with his children.

"Before I had my first child, I was traveling for five years in 42 countries doing concerts for my music," he said. "There's no way I could do that again. I had to find a different meaning to my life. I didn't want to go and take a TV show that was in Canada, I didn't want to travel to Europe to do my music. I wanted to stay home and I wanted to be a good dad. I wanted to be there for my children every single day."

He runs a home construction company.

Along with Nathan Jones, Charvet is a partner of the Jones Builders Group, which is based in Malibu, California. He told Page Six that he got into construction when he worked on building his own home.

"We finished the house, and every time that we invited people over … they were like, 'My god this house is so beautiful. Do you think you could do it again?'" he said.

In his bio on the Jones Builders Group website, Charvet says, "I may not have won an Emmy or an Oscar, but when I build these homes, I know they'll last longer—there's something special about driving through your home town and seeing properties we've created."

He also has a clothing line.

The Jones Builders Group also has a clothing line, JONES WRKWR, which Jones and Charvet created with designer Gregory Abbou. According to the line's website, it is an "elevated collection meant to be worn by professionals as well as anyone seeking comfort, durability and style" and is inspired by Malibu.

He's satisfied with his career change.

While Charvet is glad that he changed his career, he told Page Six that there also was "a sense of sadness because I really loved what I did for 20 years." But, he explained, "My job today is I service people. I'm a service person. I'm no longer the star."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Of getting to spend more time with his children, he said, "To wake up every morning early, to be able to be the first face that my kid would see has been a blessing. And I did it. People to this day ask me, 'How come you have such a great relationship with your children?' And I said to them, 'The reason why I have such a great relationship is because I put the time in.'"

