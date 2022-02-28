See "Charles in Charge" and "Baywatch" Star Nicole Eggert Now at 50

In the late '80s and early '90s, Nicole Eggert starred on two of the most popular shows on TV. She played Jamie Powell on Seasons 2 through 5 of Charles in Charge. Then, from 1992 to 1994, she played Summer Quinn on Baywatch. While these are her most famous projects, Eggert has not only appeared in many more TV shows and movies over the years but has also recently made several reality TV appearances and tried out another surprising career.

Read on to learn more about Eggert's life today, from her varied résumé to being a mother of two daughters.

She doesn't act as often as she used to.

Eggert continued acting following her time on Baywatch. She guest starred on series including Married… with Children, Boy Meets World, and Gilmore Girls and played roles in a number of TV movies, including some Lifetime Christmas films.

In the last few years years, however, Eggert has not been acting as frequently. Some of her recent projects include a miniseries called Heartbreakers and a voice role on the animated series Robot Chicken.

She's popped up in several reality TV shows, however.

Despite all that, there's still a good chance it hasn't been long since you spotted Eggert on TV. The star has appeared on reality shows including Celebrity Fit Club, Splash, Botched, and Battle of the Network Stars. And earlier this year, she was a guest star on The Bachelor during a Baywatch-themed date.

She started an ice cream business.

In 2014, Eggert started an ice cream truck business called Scoops. "We mostly do private parties and events," she told OWN's Where Are They Now? in 2015. "You're not going to see it driving around your local neighborhood." She shared that the truck also set up shop at farmers' markets, and that one of the main reasons she started the business was so her oldest daughter, who was a teenager at the time, could work on it with her friends.

"The paparazzi got wind of it and, of course, blew it out of astronomical proportions that this was my new career," Eggert said on the show. "And I have definitely not given up my acting career to drive an ice cream truck."

It appears, however, that Scoops is no longer around; the last Facebook post for the business is from 2016.

She has two children.

Eggert has two daughters: Dilyn is in her twenties, and Keegan is 10. During an interview with Australian's The Morning Show in 2020, Eggert was asked if her kids are interested in acting, too.

"I have a 22-year-old, who wants nothing to do with it. She's into fashion and photography," Eggert shared. "My youngest, she might get that bug. She definitely is a little actress and a little performer. But it will be when she is able to do it on her own. I don't mind her practicing. I don't mind her honing her craft or anything like that, but to actually put her on set is not something we are looking into doing."

She's still connected to Baywatch.

Eggert is a producer for the upcoming Baywatch: The Documentary, which will feature interviews with many people involved in the series. Looking back on why the show was such a hit, she told The Morning Show, "It was an escape for a lot of people who were going through a lot of things the world … the Berlin Wall was coming down, we had the L.A. riots, there were so many things that were going on, and it's kind of full circle that we're doing this [documentary] during the pandemic." She added, "No matter where you were in the world, you could be in Southern California basically in your living room."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

