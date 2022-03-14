Culture

See '80s Supermodel Kathy Ireland Now at 58

She's gone through a major career change since her modeling days.

By Lia Beck
March 14, 2022
By Lia Beck
March 14, 2022

In the 1980s and '90s, Kathy Ireland was one of the biggest-name supermodels working in fashion. She is perhaps best known for her work with Sports Illustrated—she appeared in 13 swimsuit issues and on the cover of the magazine three times. But at the same time that she was modeling, Ireland was also launching her career as a businessperson and had a partnership with Kmart in which she sold various products with her name on them. Now, she has her own licensing company, Kathy Ireland Worldwide, which has made her very wealthy and has inspired other models to want to follow in her footsteps.

Read on to find out more about Ireland's life today as successful business owner and mother of three.

RELATED: See Former Teen Idol Ally Sheedy Now at 59.

She also tried acting for a while.

Kathy Ireland at the Third Annual Athletes and Entertainers for Kids Celebrity Fashion Benefit Gala in 1991
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

In addition to modeling, Ireland has also played some roles, most frequently in TV. Her first acting job was in the '80s series Charles in Charge, and she went on to appear in Boy Meets World, Melrose Place, Suddenly Susan, and Touched by an Angel, among other shows. She also did some voice acting for the series Fantastic Four: The Animated Series, The Incredible Hulk, and King of the Hill. Her last onscreen role was in the series For Your Love in 2002.

She has a huge licensing company.

Kathy Ireland at the Grand Celebration of the Segerstrom Shelby Event Center & Museum in January 2022
Michael Tran/Getty Images

Through Ireland's licensing company, she lends her name to a variety of products—from home goods to clothes to jewelry—that are sold in various stores and online. According to Forbes, her name has been on over 17,000 products. And, as of 2016, Ireland's net worth was $360 million. The model founded her company after launching a line of socks with Kmart in 1993.

"The entire time I was working in modeling, I was trying and failing at businesses," Ireland told Tamron Hall in 2020. "I really wanted to quit [modeling] before it quit me."

She's a mother of three.

Kathy Ireland and daughter Chloe Olsen at The Daily Front Row's 7th annual Fashion Media Awards in 2019
Ovidiu Hrubaru / Shutterstock

Ireland has three kids with her husband of 34 years, Greg Olsen: Erik, Lily, and Chloe Olsen. She recently celebrated her youngest child's birthday on social media.

"Our precious daughter is 19 years old today!" she wrote. "Chloe you are an exceptionally extraordinary person. Courageous, compassionate, brilliant and kind. Dad and I are so incredibly proud of and excited for you!"

RELATED: For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

She's published several books.

Kathy Ireland at Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" in 2020
Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Ireland's published writing includes self-help books, like Real Solutions for Busy Moms: Your Guide to Success and Sanity, and a novel, Fashion Jungle, which was co-written with Rachel Van Dyken and came out in 2020. She pulls from her experience there—Fashion Jungle is about four women who are working models and is inspired by Ireland's time in the industry.

"I started sharing stories, Rachel started crying," she told Fox Business. "I just became angry. It's like, you know what? There's stories that need to be told. And she was able to weave it into a fun, thrilling, entertaining novel."

RELATED: See Designing Women Star Delta Burke Now at 65.

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •  •  •
Latest News
  • Top view of female hand dropping a solution of covid19 home self test on a testing stick.
    Top view of female hand dropping a solution of covid19 home self test on a testing stick.
    Health

    Throw This At-Home COVID Test Away Immediately

    These unauthorized tests could pose "significant risk."

  • A young woman taking a phone call with a concerned look on her face
    A young woman taking a phone call with a concerned look on her face
    Smarter Living

    Hang Up If You Get This Call From Your Bank

    One mistake could end up costing you dearly.

  • Frank Sinatra boarding a flight from London to New York in 1952
    Frank Sinatra boarding a flight from London to New York in 1952
    Culture

    This Co-Star Called Frank Sinatra "No-Talent"

    And their issues didn't end there.

  • The doctor prepares for the injection with a syringe. Medical concept, close-up.
    The doctor prepares for the injection with a syringe. Medical concept, close-up.
    Health

    Pfizer's CEO Just Gave This New Warning

    Fully vaccinated people, take note.

  • A Walgreens storefront
    A Walgreens storefront
    Smarter Living

    Walgreens Shoppers Are Outraged Over This

    The company recently made a change to stores.

  • Christopher Hewett and Brice Beckham at the Hollywood Christmas Parade in 1988
    Christopher Hewett and Brice Beckham at the Hollywood Christmas Parade in 1988
    Culture

    See Welsey From "Mr. Belvedere" Now

    Former child star Brice Beckham is 46.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group