See '70s Model & Mick Jagger Ex Jerry Hall Now at 65

Described as "the definition of glamorous" by Vogue, former model and all-time legendary beauty Jerry Hall has lived nearly her entire life in the spotlight. Born in Texas in 1956 and discovered by a talent scout while sunbathing on a beach in the South of France in the early 1970s, she rose to modeling fame while still a teenager. For decades, she lived at the intersection of fashion and rock. She appeared on the cover of Roxy Music's album Siren in 1975, dated and almost married musicians, and eventually got hitched to one of the world's most powerful media moguls. In between, she raised a family and kept busy as an actor and fashion icon. Keep reading to see where Hall's life has taken her and what she's doing now at age 65.

She spent decades as Mick Jagger's muse.

In the '70s, as her modeling career exploded and she appeared on the covers of countless magazines, Hall was ensconced in the world of rock music. She began dating Roxy Music lead singer Bryan Ferry in 1975, and by 1977, was firmly attached to Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, with whom she would spend the several decades.

Hall met Jagger when she was 20 and engaged to Ferry, and Jagger was married to his first wife, Bianca. Ferry invited Jagger over for dinner, and the singer was "instantly smitten" with his host's fiancee, according to Harper's Bazaar. Hall and Jagger each broke up with their respective partners and wound up sticking together for more than 20 years.

They had four children—Elizabeth Scarlett, born in 1984; James Leroy, born in 1985; Georgia May, born in 1992; and Gabriel Luke, born in 1997—but never officially married. (They had a Hindu commitment ceremony in 1990 that was later declared invalid.) The couple broke up in 1999, a separation Hall blamed on Jagger's wandering eye—and the fact that he got another woman, model Luciana Morad, pregnant.

She's acted on the stage and on the screen.

Though most famous as a model, Hall has done a fair bit of acting over the years. She had small roles in 1980's Urban Cowboy opposite John Travolta and as one of the molls to Jack Nicholson's Joker in 1989's Batman. On television, she was on the U.K. reality dating series Kept and the comedy series French and Saunders. She also voiced a character on the animated series Popetown. In 2012, she was a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, the original British version of Dancing With the Stars.

But her most significant roles have been in theater.

In 1988, Hall performed in a production of Bus Stop in the role originated by Marilyn Monroe and played the part again when the show made it to London's famed West End. In the 2000s, she played Mrs. Robinson in a Broadway production of The Graduate. In 2004, the star even set a Guinness World record by performing in six West End shows in a single night.

She married a media mogul.

In 2016, Hall, then 59, married 84-year-old media mogul Rupert Murdoch five months after they began dating.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Rupert is the most wonderful husband. He's so easygoing. Such beautiful manners," she told Harper's Bazaar in 2019.

The wife and mother is close with her adult children—"Actually, I put them above everything. Whenever they are available, everything else goes," she told Independent.ie in 2012—and her grandchild. Her daughter Elizabeth had a son, Eugene, in 2020.

"Being a granny is wonderful," she told Daily Mail shortly after his birth.

She's an activist and a winery owner.

These days, Hall is involved in politics and has found a new passion away from the flash of cameras.

After her daughter Elizabeth became an activist for the Equal Rights Amendment, helping produce the documentary Equal Means Equal, Hall began using her own influence to support the cause.

The star has also developed an interest in winemaking. She began taking wine courses at UC Davis in 2016 and owns a vineyard along with Murdoch, Moraga Bel Air Vineyard Estate.

"It's a bit of old California with all the live oak trees," Hall told Pix Beta this month. "We have two owls living here and caught a mountain lion on our security cameras. We both love living on working agricultural land."

But she's not ready to abandon the spotlight completely. In December 2021, Hall starred in the campaign for the Saint Laurent Summer 2022 collection, taking her back to her roots. "Yves Saint Laurent was my first fashion show," she said, as reported by DSCENE. "I wore his tuxedo. And Helmut Newton was my first photographer, in 1973. I was really very lucky. I had an amazing career."

