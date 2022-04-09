See '70s Icon & Model Bianca Jagger Now at 76

Bianca Jagger was considered one of the most stylish and cool people in the world in the 1970s. The model was a staple at Studio 54 and other places where the beautiful and tragically hip people hung out, and it didn't hurt that she was married to Mick Jagger, the lead singer of the Rolling Stones, from 1971 until 1978. Bianca was born in Nicaragua and traveled all around the world, which is how she ended up in France, where met Mick at band party. Their relationship sent her into a different stratosphere of fame, but it wasn't a particularly happy union. Read on to learn about the icon's life and new mission today.

She didn't enjoy being married.

Bianca, who was born Blanca Pérez-Mora Macías, and Mick were already expecting their daughter, now-50-year-old designer Jade Jagger, when they walked down the aisle. They split after Mick cheated with his next partner, Jerry Hall, but it seems like marriage wasn't for Bianca anyway. "I was a 21-year-old girl when I got married," she said in a 2008 interview with High Profiles, "and there was a parenthesis in my life: I had this extraordinary marriage and extraordinary life. But it wasn't for me—I was obviously a fish out of water."

True to her word, Bianca has never married again.

She dabbled in acting.

While Bianca may have felt like a fish out of water when it came to being a wife, she sure took to being in the public eye easily. She was very good friends with Andy Warhol, showed up on all the best dressed lists, and for her 32nd birthday, she rode into Studio 54 on a horse because…well, why not, right?ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

She also did some acting in the '70s and '80s, appearing in guest roles on shows like Miami Vice and Hotel and movies including The Cannonball Run.

She's already a great-grandmother.

Jade (pictured second from right), Bianca's only child, has three children of her own: daughters Assisi (left), who was born in 1992, and Amba (right), who was born in 1996, as well as son Ray, who she welcomed in 2014. Jade's eldest is now a mom herself, to daughters Ezra Key and Romy Pearl Ciara, which makes Bianca just about the coolest great-grandmother there is.

In 2018, Bianca talked about the women and girls in her family on an episode of Loose Women, saying that her belief in gender equality is something she's tried to instill in them. "My god, my daughter is independent, my granddaughter [is independent], and I hope my little great-granddaughter will be the same and that she will struggle for gender equality and they will make a difference in the world," she said.

She's a tireless humanitarian.

Bianca found her true calling when she began working towards causes that she's passionate about. She founded The Bianca Jagger Human Rights Foundation (BJHRF), which is "dedicated to defending human rights, ending violence against women and girls, addressing the threat of climate change, supporting the rights of indigenous peoples and defending the rights of future generations," according to its official website. It's her passion and most of her life's work, though she has said that it was difficult to make the transition from socialite to someone politicians could take seriously.

"It wasn't easy–it was very difficult–to be a 'glamor girl,' married into this marriage–one of the best-dressed women in the world, you know, [the Vanity Fair International] Best-Dressed Hall of Fame and all that kind of thing–and then to commit myself to becoming a human-rights campaigner," she told High Profiles. "I had to overcome the skepticism and the sneers. I understood that I had to pay a price. But I knew that my commitment, my perseverance and my focus were really what was important, not explaining it or trying to justify it."

Luckily, Bianca didn't give up. At 76, she still travels the world to support her work, dividing her time between London and New York City, and even makes time to attend the occasional fashion show.

