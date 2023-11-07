Wellness

How to Avoid Aging Poorly, According to Doctors

A longevity expert reveals four habits to help you age better. 

By Leah Groth
November 7, 2023
Avatar for BLO Author
By Leah Groth
November 7, 2023

Unfortunately, no doctor in the world has figured out how to stop aging altogether. However, medical experts do have some insight on how to slow the process and avoid aging poorly. Neil Paulvin, DO, a New York-based doctor who specializes in longevity and anti-aging medicine, is revealing his four secrets to healthy aging – and you might be surprised how easy it can be. 

1
There Are Two Factors That Impact Aging. This First Is Genetics

Older Couple, healthy sex after 40
Shutterstock

According to Dr. Paulvin, there are two factors that impact how someone ages. The first is genetics, he tells Best Life. "It's estimated that about 10 percent of your lifespan is determined by genetics, meaning that we can see the impact of aging by looking to our immediate family members, like our parents." 

2
The Second Factor Is Lifestyle

Mature couple of retired lovers enjoying retirement on the beach facing the sea with mobile cell phone taking pictures at sunset
Shutterstock

The second factor, which is much more controllable, is lifestyle. "When it comes to lifestyle, tobacco use, alcohol consumption, nutrition, and UV exposure all play a role in aging," he says. 

3
The "Core Four" Habits Will Prevent You From Aging Poorly

Happy multiracial senior women having fun together outdoor - Elderly generation people hugging each other at park
Shutterstock

To avoid aging poorly, Dr. Paulvin explains that it's important that you're building healthy daily habits. "I call it the 'Core Four,'" he explains. 

4
Habit One: Exercise

Shutterstock

Participating in regular exercise and stretching will help to extend your mobility, as well as improve your overall health, explains Dr. Paulvin. Physical activity is anything that gets your body moving. Each week adults need 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity and 2 days of muscle-strengthening activity, according to the current Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans.

5
Habit Two: Sleep

Senior man lying on bed with glass of water on the nightstand
cunaplus / Shutterstock

Getting enough sleep – "ideally 7-8 hours a night," he suggests – is key for longevity. What are the health benefits of sleep? According to the Sleep Foundation, getting enough z's is a mood booster, promotes heart health, regulates blood sugar, improves mental function, restores your immune system, helps relieve stress, and aids in weight loss. 

6
Habit Three: Drink Water and Eat Healthy

Happy older couple drinking water together
Shutterstock

The fourth habit is hydration, "drinking lots of water," he says, and diet. Dr. Paulvin suggests eating a diet of fruits, vegetables, proteins, and whole grains that "will help to keep your body nourished." One thing to avoid? Processed foods. 

7
Habit Four: Prioritize Your Mental Health

Fatigued senior mature man eyestrain can't see
fizkes / Shutterstock

Lastly, make sure you're taking care of your mental health. "Reducing your stress and increasing happiness is one key to longevity," explains Dr. Paulvin. "Not only will working on your mental health increase your quality of life, studies suggest that those who are happier may even live longer."

8
How Will These Habits Prevent Aging Poorly?

Older woman in cardigan and striped t shirt
Olesya Kuznetsova/Shutterstock

How will doing these things help prevent aging poorly? "These habits will strengthen your muscles and mitochondria, leading to a more healthful life," concludes Dr. Paulvin. 



Leah Groth
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related. Read more
Latest News
  • A beagle sleeping on his back on the couch.
    A beagle sleeping on his back on the couch.
    Smarter Living

    Why You Should Never Wake a Sleeping Dog

    A vet shares the real reason.

  • couple embracing in bed brainstorming great nicknames for one another
    couple embracing in bed brainstorming great nicknames for one another
    Relationships

    How to Rekindle Romance

    Do these five simple things, says an expert. 

  • Front view of a thoughtful businesswoman sitting on a bench holding her digital tablet while looking away.
    Front view of a thoughtful businesswoman sitting on a bench holding her digital tablet while looking away.
    Smarter Living

    How to Instantly Spot a Scorpio

    Astrologers reveal the undeniable signs.

  • Man looking apologetic
    Man looking apologetic
    Smarter Living

    125 I'm Sorry Quotes Everyone Can Use

    Everyone should know how to say "I'm sorry."

  • Female doctor consulting with the overweight patient, discussing test result in doctor office. Obesity affecting middle-aged men's health. Concept of health risks of overwight and obesity.
    Female doctor consulting with the overweight patient, discussing test result in doctor office. Obesity affecting middle-aged men's health. Concept of health risks of overwight and obesity.
    Wellness

    New Drug Reverses Obesity, Research Shows

    And there are no good side effects.

  • Two Ozempic pens next to their box and dose cartridges
    Two Ozempic pens next to their box and dose cartridges
    Wellness

    Woman Dies From Alleged Ozempic Side Effects

    Her family claims the drug is at fault.

© 2023 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.