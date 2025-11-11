4 Regions Where a Freezing Arctic Blast Is Hitting This Week

One meteorologist warns parts of the South could feel about as cold as Greenland.

Weather can be particularly tricky to plan for once November rolls around. In many areas, mild early-autumn weather is giving way to chillier breezes and even the first snowfalls of the season. However, this week could see a bit of a head start on the bitter cold of winter—while also bringing some record low temperatures to some unexpected places—thanks to a freezing Arctic blast making its way across the U.S. With some places already feeling the effects, here’s what you can expect up through the weekend.

1. The Midwest and Plains States

If you happened to catch the Chicago Bears playing at home on Nov. 9, you probably saw some not-too-uncommon November weather for the city: Snow. Earlier this past weekend, the upper Midwest and Plains States were the first areas to receive the brunt of an expansive cold air mass that pushed into the region from north of the border, The Washington Post reports.

Temperature readings in parts of North Dakota already dropped below 0 degrees Fahrenheit on Nov. 9. And due to the Great Lakes being far above their normal temperatures this time of year, meteorologists expect that “significant” snow could fall in Michigan and elsewhere nearby through Nov. 11, bringing anywhere from three to five inches of the white stuff, according to The New York Times. Meanwhile, some forecasts warned that parts of Indiana could see up to eight inches of snow.

Cities as far south as Topeka and Jefferson City, Kansas, will see temperatures drop to the mid-30s through today, while Chicago, Detroit, Milwaukee, and Minneapolis will likely stay in the 30s until at least Tuesday, Nov. 11, when they will start to see the mercury rise ever so slightly.

2. The Southeast and Gulf Coast

While the central part of the U.S. might be accustomed to chilly conditions, states in the lower latitudes are in for a bit of a surprise in the coming days. Atypical bitter cold will push into the region late on Nov. 10, dropping areas as far south as Florida into the upper 20s, per The Times. And there were even some stark comparisons made to show just how drastic the shift is.

“On Tuesday morning, parts of the Southeast U.S. will be about as cold as Nuuk, Greenland—near the edge of the Arctic Circle,” meteorologist Ben Noll said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). “It will be warmer in St. John’s, Newfoundland [Canada], than in parts of northern Florida.”

The rest of the Southeast could also see historically cold weather, with record-breaking frigid low and high temperatures forecasted across Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, and Louisiana from Nov. 7 through Nov. 13, The Times reports.

The Gulf States and Georgia could see overnight lows dip into the 20s, while northern and central Florida could dip into the 30s—which is cold enough to cause iguanas to fall out of trees. However, temperatures were expected to rebound as early as Tuesday to a more normal 60 degrees.

3. The Northeast

The frigid air mass is also making moves to the East Coast, putting New England and the Northeast on track for some early bitter cold. Parts of upstate New York and northern Maine saw the mercury start dropping into the 20s as of Sunday evening, and the chilly temperatures were expected to push through at least Wednesday.

The uppermost parts of those states could also see a decent amount of snow, with seven inches potentially hitting the Adirondacks in New York and 9 inches hitting northern Maine, with decreasing snowfall affecting areas further to the south.

4. The Mid-Atlantic

Farther down the East Coast, the area around the nation’s capital and through the Appalachians is also forecast to get quite chilly. By the evening of Nov. 10, a freeze is expected to hit both areas, with some areas of higher elevation in West Virginia dipping into the teens, per The Post.

Meteorologists also issued winter storm warnings for both areas that are in effect through the morning of Nov. 11. Forecasts said gusts of up to 40 mph could be expected, as well as snowfall of as much as seven inches in parts of West Virginia. However, frost could create hazardous driving conditions even in low-lying areas through at least Tuesday morning.