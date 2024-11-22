Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Home & Garden
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bestlifeonline.com.

The 3 Appliances Experts Say You Should Clean Every Month

These appliances get really grimy, really fast.

A woman with a bucket of cleaning supplies in a kitchen gives a thumbs up
Shutterstock
Ferozan Mast
By Ferozan MastNov 22, 2024
Ferozan Mast
Writer
Ferozan has over 20 years of experience writing and editing in the health and wellness sphere. She has worked as a ...
See Full Bio
Follow:

When was the last time you cleaned your oven, microwave, or refrigerator? These three appliances are some of the most frequently used in the kitchen and get incredibly dirty. “Appliances like ovens, microwaves, and refrigerators can accumulate grime and odors over time. Monthly cleaning prevents the buildup of dirt, ensures optimal performance, and extends the lifespan of your appliances,” Shantae Duckworth, professional organizer and founder of Shantaeize Your Space, tells Real Simple. Here’s why you need to be cleaning them once a month at the very least.

RELATED: 10 Simple Steps to Declutter Your Kitchen Fast.

1. Refrigerator

Woman cleaning a fridge using a spray bottle and spongeShutterstock

Keep an eye on your fridge and clean as needed, making sure you check everything inside and wipe it down at least once a month. Do a proper deep clean as needed every few months to help prevent listeria and other bacteria from potentially making you and your family sick. “If your refrigerator smells bad after discarding spoiled food, we recommend washing it with a solution that contains baking soda,” Food Safety Specialist/Coordinator Nellie Oehler tells OSU Extension Service. “Alternatively, placing an open box of baking soda in the refrigerator will also absorb odors.”

2. Oven

Shot of young woman cleaning the outside of an oven. Woman cleaning with spray disinfectant and gloves at home.iStock

Frequently used ovens should be cleaned every two weeks or so (at least once a month) and deep cleaned every few months. “If you’re cooking often, you may need to clean a bit more often, whereas an oven that’s used less often will likely do just fine with quarterly cleanings,” says Maytag. “A dirty oven is more than a nuisance. It can impact the performance of your appliance. Caked-on residue can impact the flavor of foods cooked in your oven or create smoke. Save yourself the hassle of setting off the smoke detector and read on to learn how often to clean your oven.”

RELATED: New Lowe's Tool Keeps Owner's Manuals in One Place.

3. Microwave

Woman cleaning the microwave in her kitchen

Shutterstock

If you use your microwave on a daily basis, chances are it gets very dirty. Aside from deep cleaning, use a damp cloth to wipe up residue after each use. "Anything that's exploded in the microwave and then has had a chance to dry will be a nightmare to remove," Warren Weiss of cleaning service Scrub! tells Martha Stewart. "If you stay on top of it and wipe it out after each use—especially if there's a small explosion—it will stay nice and clean." Weiss suggests cleaning every week, while Marla Mock, president of Molly Maid, suggests once a month. "If you have stains or odors, increase the frequency," Mock says. "Since the microwave is such a popular appliance in the kitchen, it’s often used around the clock. If no one takes the time to wipe down or deodorize it, that's when messes and kitchen odors add up."

4. Monthly Cleaning Prevents Major Repairs

man and woman by open range ovenPhoto by Hannah Busing on Unsplash

Neglecting regular cleaning can lead to serious problems that go beyond surface grime. For example, food spills left in the oven can become baked-on carbon, which not only affects cooking performance but can also cause smoke and odors that damage the internal components. Similarly, residue in a refrigerator's seals or a microwave’s vents can lead to inefficiencies that strain the appliance. By staying on top of monthly cleanings, you can prevent these issues before they lead to costly repairs.

5. Clean Appliances Help Maintain a Healthy Home

woman wearing white blouse washing dish on the faucetPhoto by Tina Dawson on Unsplash

Appliances that aren’t cleaned regularly can become breeding grounds for harmful bacteria and allergens. Refrigerators, for instance, can harbor pathogens like listeria if spills and spoiled food aren’t cleaned promptly. Microwaves can accumulate food particles that lead to unpleasant odors and, in some cases, mold. Even ovens can produce smoke from burnt food residue, affecting air quality. Regular monthly cleanings not only keep your kitchen appliances looking great but also contribute to a safer, healthier home environment.

The Latest

plastic bag organizer on the inside of a kitchen cabinet door

4 Best Dollar Tree Items to Organize Your Kitchen

book of u.s. forever stamps

See a "Discount Stamp" Offer? Don't Click It, USPS Warns

A Dollar Tree storefront

7 Best Things to Buy at Dollar General

Close-up of US Postal Service (USPS) Boxes and Express Mail Envelope stacked together.

USPS Is Making These Changes to Your Mail

© Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.