The 3 Appliances Experts Say You Should Clean Every Month

When was the last time you cleaned your oven, microwave, or refrigerator? These three appliances are some of the most frequently used in the kitchen and get incredibly dirty. “Appliances like ovens, microwaves, and refrigerators can accumulate grime and odors over time. Monthly cleaning prevents the buildup of dirt, ensures optimal performance, and extends the lifespan of your appliances,” Shantae Duckworth, professional organizer and founder of Shantaeize Your Space, tells Real Simple . Here’s why you need to be cleaning them once a month at the very least.

Keep an eye on your fridge and clean as needed, making sure you check everything inside and wipe it down at least once a month. Do a proper deep clean as needed every few months to help prevent listeria and other bacteria from potentially making you and your family sick. "If your refrigerator smells bad after discarding spoiled food, we recommend washing it with a solution that contains baking soda," Food Safety Specialist/Coordinator Nellie Oehler tells OSU Extension Service. "Alternatively, placing an open box of baking soda in the refrigerator will also absorb odors."

Frequently used ovens should be cleaned every two weeks or so (at least once a month) and deep cleaned every few months. "If you're cooking often, you may need to clean a bit more often, whereas an oven that's used less often will likely do just fine with quarterly cleanings," says Maytag . "A dirty oven is more than a nuisance. It can impact the performance of your appliance. Caked-on residue can impact the flavor of foods cooked in your oven or create smoke. Save yourself the hassle of setting off the smoke detector and read on to learn how often to clean your oven."

If you use your microwave on a daily basis, chances are it gets very dirty. Aside from deep cleaning, use a damp cloth to wipe up residue after each use. "Anything that's exploded in the microwave and then has had a chance to dry will be a nightmare to remove," Warren Weiss of cleaning service Scrub! tells Martha Stewart . "If you stay on top of it and wipe it out after each use—especially if there's a small explosion—it will stay nice and clean." Weiss suggests cleaning every week, while Marla Mock, president of Molly Maid, suggests once a month. "If you have stains or odors, increase the frequency," Mock says. "Since the microwave is such a popular appliance in the kitchen, it's often used around the clock. If no one takes the time to wipe down or deodorize it, that's when messes and kitchen odors add up."

4. Monthly Cleaning Prevents Major Repairs Photo by Hannah Busing on Unsplash Neglecting regular cleaning can lead to serious problems that go beyond surface grime. For example, food spills left in the oven can become baked-on carbon, which not only affects cooking performance but can also cause smoke and odors that damage the internal components. Similarly, residue in a refrigerator's seals or a microwave’s vents can lead to inefficiencies that strain the appliance. By staying on top of monthly cleanings, you can prevent these issues before they lead to costly repairs.