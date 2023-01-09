As one of the biggest names in the tech world, Apple has an endlessly loyal following. These are the customers willing to line up for just about any new product that Apple is dropping—even if it's just an upgrade of something they already have. But if you're planning to buy the next iPhone, whether right away or a little down the line, you should be aware that it's not going to come cheap. Despite expectations of prices going down, a leaked report has revealed Apple's plans to "aggressively" price its next iPhone. Read on to find out more about the tech company's next move.

READ THIS NEXT: Apple Under Fire—Lawsuit Claims This Product Caused "Significant Injuries."

Apple will likely release its next iPhone later this year.

The iPhone 15 is expected to hit markets this fall. According to Mac Rumors, the newest iPhone collection is likely to be released in Sept. 2023, "if Apple follows its traditional September launch timeline."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

The news outlet said that the upcoming iPhone reportedly entered its early trial production stage on Jan. 9—but that doesn't mean rumors and leaks haven't already started flying. Based on the latest intel, the iPhone 15 models are "expected to feature USB-C instead of Lightning, solid-state volume and power buttons, new camera technology, and more," Mac Rumors reported.

But alongside these features, there's another big change coming to the price

The company is likely to "aggressively" price this device.

The most recent leaks on the iPhone 15 indicate that its price tag is set to skyrocket, Forbes reported on Jan. 9. At the start of the month, "historically reliable" industry insider yeux1122 posted a blog post implying that Apple will be "aggressively" pricing some of its upcoming collection, according to the magazine. And now, notable anonymous leaker LeaksApplePro has written a report for HowToiSolve corroborating cost concerns.

According to the leaked report, Apple will raise the price of the iPhone 15 Pro after choosing not to hike the cost for customers with the release of the iPhone 14 collection.

"Unfortunately, it is high time for the Pro models to go up in price. It's something that was expected last year and that Apple decided not to do," LeaksApplePro wrote on Jan. 6. "But rising production costs, inflation and shrinking profit margins are already starting to take their toll on the Californian company's revenue reports, and this pricing strategy to encourage sales of the upcoming iPhone 15 Plus seems like the perfect time to implement a price hike that hasn't happened since the launch of the iPhone X in 2017."

Best Life has reached out to Apple for a comment on a potential price hike for the next iPhone, but has not yet heard back.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Apple has been struggling with its iPhone 14 sales.

Apple just launched its iPhone 14 models last fall. The collection included four new smartphones: As "budget options," the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus were released on Sept. 7, while the "premium" iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max were made available on Oct. 7, according to Insider. Since then, sales for some of these newer phones have struggled.

According to yeux1122, sales of the iPhone 14 Plus have fallen "far beyond" even the lowest estimates from Apple, MacWorld reported. This may be because the Plus model and the Pro Max model in this collection are too close in price.

"The iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899 while the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which has the same screen size, costs just $200 more with numerous extra features: A16 chip, ProMotion display with the Dynamic Island, telephoto camera, and stainless-steel design," MacWorld explained.

Expects were expecting the price of the iPhone 15 to go down as a result.

It might not seem unusual for Apple to raise the price on new products, but expects were actually expecting the opposite for the iPhone 15 amid disappointing iPhone 14 Plus sales.

"This iPhone, which Apple launched in September 2022, has failed to meet the California company's sales expectations," LeaksApplePro wrote for HowToiSolve. "It has probably been the model that has sold the least of this year's four models, and it doesn't look like it's going to get any better."

As Apple is expected to launch the same structure of smartphones for the iPhone 15 collection—the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max—many assumed that the tech giant would slash the price of the iPhone 15 Plus to avoid sales flopping similarly to those of the iPhone 14 Plus. But LeaksApplePro said that the price of this model "will be the same," while the iPhone 15 Pro price will go up to "provoke more sales."

"The biggest problem of the iPhone 14 Plus has been, and is, that many customers find it worth paying $100 more and buying the iPhone 14 Pro instead of the Plus," LeaksApplePro noted. "The solution is simple: raise the price of the iPhone 15 Pro. This way, buyers who want the iPhone 15 Pro will buy it anyway, and those undecided between the Plus and the Pro will likely opt for the Plus."