12 Best Anthropologie Christmas Finds 50% Off This Week

If I had unlimited funds, my entire home would be decked out with Anthropologie furniture and decor. But since I haven’t yet made it into that coveted financial bracket, I’ve become eagle-eyed with the store’s sales schedule. And just as I’m putting the finishing touches on my holiday decorations, Anthropologie has quietly launched a 50-percent-off sale. Here are all the best Christmas finds you’ll want to scoop up before they sell out.

1 Tinsel Wreath

Was: $68

Now: $34

Retro Christmas decorations are totally on trend this year, and this Tinsel Wreath couldn’t fit the bill more perfectly. It illuminates via a battery pack, and comes in neutral gold and silver or a fuchsia multi-color.

If you want to complete the collection, the matching Light-Up Tinsel Tree Topper (now $29) and Light-Up Tinsel Tree (now $34) are also marked down by half.

2 Knit Tabletop Trees

Was: $48-$98

Now: $24-$49

If a cozy, country-cottage vibe is more your holiday style, these Knit Tabletop Trees are a fun decoration. They come in four different colors and range in size from 14 to 30 inches tall.

“Absolutely love these trees! The knitwork is so pretty and I love how big they are,” wrote one happy shopper. Another agreed: “So beautiful and huge! Great material as well so worth the money.”

3 Meow Coir Printed Cat Doormat

Was: $48

Now: $24

The cat mom in me is completely obsessed with this adorable Meow Coir Printed Cat Doormat. Shoppers note that the colors appear especially vibrant in person. (And don’t worry, dog lovers, there’s a version for you, too!)

4 Set of 6 Mini Junk Food Glass Ornaments

Was: $36

Now: $18

This Set of 6 Mini Junk Food Glass Ornaments has a fun, retro vibe thanks to its frosted glass construction. They’d make a great gift for the foodie in your life.

5 Ruffled Stripe Tree Skirt

Was: $188

Now: $94

This Ruffled Stripe Tree Skirt is still a bit of a splurge, but from my own experience, I can say that it’s hard to find a tree skirt that doesn’t look cheap.

“Just buy it, it’s such high quality. I wish I could buy it as a blanket. It’s gorgeous under my tree!” gushed one satisfied customer.

6 Wrapping Paper Trios

Was: $30

Now: $15

I take my holiday wrapping paper very seriously. It has to be unique (not the same generic paper everyone else has), look good under my Christmas tree, and allow me to mix and match. So, these Wrapping Paper Trios are the perfect addition to my collection.

7 Velvet Gift Ribbons

Was: $22

Now: $11

Of course, wrapping paper is only part of the equation; you also need some festive ribbon to complete the package. These Velvet Gift Ribbons come in four gorgeous colors and are quite the steal.

8 Multicolor Flower String Lights

Was: $54

Now: $27

Add a touch of whimsy to your Christmas tree with these Multicolor Flower String Lights. They’re suitable for indoor or outdoor use.

9 Pearl Metal Bow Tree Topper

Was: $88

Now: $44

Bow Christmas decor is in just about every store this year, but we like that this Pearl Metal Bow Tree Topper is a little different and more elegant than the plain red versions available elsewhere.

10 Vintage Light-Up Tree Mantel Stocking Holder

Was: $48

Now: $24

How fun is this Vintage Light-Up Tree Mantel Stocking Holder? It’s the perfect dose of holiday nostalgia.

11 Glitter Pine Garland

Was: $88

Now: $44

“This garland is even prettier in person! I love the glitter on it, makes it look to chic on my mantel!” shared one happy shopper about this Glitter Pine Garland.

12 Party Animal Monogram Ornaments

Was: $14

Now: $7

Every year, Anthropologie comes out with new monogram Christmas ornaments that make lovely, inexpensive gifts. (Or, we love to use them as charms on a wine bottle.) These fun Party Animal Monogram Ornaments are now on sale!