Amazon Tiny Homes Are Selling for $26,000—Are They Worth It?

Most shoppers know they can head to a major retailer whenever they need to buy a home item or a piece of decor—but what if they want an actual house? Social media has been abuzz with accounts of eager customers who've purchased smaller living units online at a fraction of the cost of a typical real estate purchase. The list of online businesses that offer these options includes Amazon, which is now selling tiny homes for as low as $26,000 with just a few taps on the retailer's app or website. Read on to see what these units are actually like for the people who buy them—and if they're even worth it in the end.

A TikTok user recently shared that he bought a tiny home on Amazon.

Even though it might feel more difficult than ever to become a homeowner lately, a few non-traditional options are making it possible for some. TikTok user @hittaa_jeff recently shared a series of posts chronicling his decision to have an abode shipped to his current door.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"I'm 23 years old; I just bought a house off Amazon," the user, who lists his name as Jeff Bryant on his profile, says in the first video. "Take the card. Take the [expletive] card away: I bought a [expletive] house off Amazon!"

The unit Bryant purchased is listed as a Chery Industrial Expandable Prefab House on Amazon and is available in four different sizes ranging from $24,000 to $39,999. But while the unit includes a shower, toilet, and kitchenette, the TikTok creator admits he didn't consider at least one other necessity before checking out.

"The house was originally $24,000; after tax and everything, it came out to $26[,000]," he adds. "Amazon is really a dangerous place. I don't even know where I'm gonna put the house!"

The home was delivered on schedule but still requires some additional work.

In a follow-up video, Bryant says he spoke with an Amazon specialist who convinced him to upgrade the home to one of the versions with more square footage. He explains that the home arrived on time and "unfolded," with the caption noting, "5 guys and 27 minutes later."

He then proceeds to give a quick tour of the tiny home, noting how much he appreciates the front doors and the bathroom. But there are a few things that stand out as potential problems.

"Plastic fake marble, I don't know…," he says. "The ceilings are very low. I'm 5'8", so they really are not that high," while reaching up and easily touching them with his hand to demonstrate.

Bryant says he doesn't plan to move into the unit himself.

But despite the quick setup, Bryant admits the tiny home isn't exactly move-in ready. He says that he wanted to wait to see the entire unit unfolded before picking a permanent parcel of land for it, explaining the delivery team will be able to help him move it once he's made the purchase. In the meantime, he had the home set up someplace and was paying $150 per week to store it.

In the following update, Bryant goes on to answer some questions he's received from his followers. He says that he doesn't plan to move into the home himself, explaining that he intends to Airbnb the property instead.

He then says he thinks he's found a property where he can place the unit and plans to add drywall to make the space more livable. He then estimates it should take two to three weeks—depending on getting "permits in hand" for electrical and plumbing hookups—before he can finalize the process.

Bryant also hopes his videos will help others think about how they invest their available money.

While the process of scooping up a home online might look relatively straightforward, the process can sometimes be tricky. Local and state laws can dictate what kinds of houses can be built in some areas, including in Los Angeles, where Bryant is based. In this case, he will need inspections and full approval from the California Department of Housing and Community Development, Business Insider reports.

But ultimately, Bryant says the exercise wasn't so much a compulsive purchase as it was a means of inspiration.

"As a person of color and a Gen Z, I want to inspire others to make wise decisions with their money," Bryant told the New York Post, adding that he got the money to purchase the home from an inheritance he received from his late grandfather. "People my age are told that we can't afford to purchase homes, but I'm proof that it is possible."

