11 Amazon Home and Kitchen Cyber Monday Finds Up to $351 Cheaper

Happy Cyber Monday to all who celebrate! Whether you’re in the mood for a little retail therapy, looking for holiday gift ideas, or restocking house essentials, we rounded up the best home and kitchen Cyber Monday deals happening at Amazon right now. From red light therapy masks to a fancy espresso machine, the finds are hot! Items are already on the brink of selling out, so may the odds be ever in your favor.

1 Laundry Essentials

On Cyber Monday, Amazon shoppers can save 33 percent on Tide, Unstopables, Dowy, and Bounce products when they opt into the “Buy 1 Detergent & 3 Fabric Enhancers” deal. This applies to Tide PODs, scent booster beads, and dryer sheets.

2 Nanoleaf LED Light Therapy Mask

I jumped on the red light therapy mask train a month ago, and now it’s my favorite part of my skincare routine. What I love most about Nanoleaf’s LED Light Therapy Mask is its various treatment modes, which allow me to target certain problem areas like wrinkles, inflammation, or breakouts. It’s 40 percent off right now, priced at $150.

3 ASUS Vivobook 16″ Laptop with Snapdragon X

Laptop sale events are super rare, so when models like the ASUS Vivobook 16″ Laptop are highly discounted, we’re the first in line to purchase. This model is equipped with a built-in webcam shield, large touchpad, and Snapdragon X processor for ultra-fast results and multi-day battery life. It’s on sale for $449 from $800.

4 Air Fryer Paper Liners

My weeknight dinners revolve around my air fryer. Typically, I rip off a piece of foil and use it as a makeshift liner, albeit these pre-cut Air Fryer Paper Liners from Baker’s Signature are going to make my life so much easier. For a very limited time, you can purchase a 125-piece roll for just $9 (originally $18).

5 Stainless Steel Cookie Sheet Pan Set

When’s the last time you replaced your baking sheets? Upgrade your bakeware with this Stainless Steel Cookie Sheet Pan Set (on sale for $40), which comes with a 9-inch, 12-inch, and 16-inch pan.

6 Bedsure Luxury Waffle Duvet Cover Set

Reset your bedroom with a new Luxury Waffle Duvet Cover & Pillow Sham Set from Bedsure. Discounts are as steep as 58 percent off, depending on size (queen or king) and color, of which there are 10 to choose from.

7 Shark CarpetXpert HairPro with StainStriker

The Shark CarpetXpert HairPro with StainStriker means serious business with its high-speed brushroll and various attachments. The model is recommended for pet care, tough odors, and removing stains. It’s currently on sale for $249 from $370.

8 Swivel Boucle Chair

Boucle chairs blew up in popularity this year, and now you can hop on the trend for as little as $273 this Cyber Monday. This Swivel Barrel Armchair (originally $369) comes in nine colors, and there is an option to purchase it as a pair.

9 Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine

In my dream kitchen, there is a Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine for around-the-clock lattes. The state-of-the-art machine costs a pretty penny ($700), but it’s $200 off on Cyber Monday.

10 Amazon Kindle 16GB

Calling all bookworms! Amazon just slashed the price of its newest Kindle model, bringing the cost down to $80 instead of $110. It has a glare-free display, longer battery life, and 16GB of storage, which equates to more than 1,000 books.

“The newest Kindle is Amazon’s lightest and most compact yet—perfect for reading on the go,” says one shopper.

11 Acrylic Storage Organizers

Tackle the organizing project you’ve been putting off with the help of these Acrylic Multi-Level Storage Units. A four-pack is on sale for $33.