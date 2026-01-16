5 Aldi Home Decor Finds Shoppers Say Look High-End

These Aldi home decor finds look high-end, from luxe bath rugs and candles.

Aldi offers a wide range of home essentials, and most are priced competitively. However, not all of them look bougie and high-end. If you are only interested in items that appear to cost triple what they actually do, you are in luck. A handful of home decor items are hitting stores this week, priced for less while looking luxurious. What should you throw in your cart? Here are 5 Aldi home decor finds shoppers say look and feel high-end.

1 Super Soft Chenille Bath Rugs

Transform your bathroom into a spa-like oasis with the help of Aldi, and just $14.99. The KIRKTON HOUSE 2 Piece Luxury Chenille Bath Rug in your choice of colors: Navy, Gray, or Tan. Each set is super soft and luxurious, making you feel like you are at the spa.

2 Massive Bath Sheets That Dry Fast

Now is the time to refresh your bath towels. These ultra-large KIRKTON HOUSE Luxury Bath Sheets in White, Navy, or Gray are just $9.99 each. Don’t forget to complete your set with KIRKTON HOUSE 4 Pack Hand Towels. “I like them. We got the oversized ones and they’re massive. I usually like a soft bath towel, but find they don’t dry as well. These aren’t very soft, but they dry really well,” one Redditor writes about the towels.

3 Candles that Look Luxurious

Aldi candles continue hitting stores every week for a reason: Shoppers are obsessed with them. The most recent addition to the Aldi candle collection is the KIRKTON HOUSE Glass Lid Luxury Candle, priced at just $6.99. It comes in various scents: Bali Beach, Bosphorus Breeze, Sandalwood & Mint, and Cedar & Sage. There is also a Galentine’s candle collection dropping this week, designed specifically to give to all your platonic Valentines.

4 And, These Apothecary Jars

I am a sucker for apothecary jars, which ooze simple luxury. The KIRKTON HOUSE Apothecary Glass Jars, just $9.99, will help you organize all your bathroom items. The expensive-looking jars come in small, medium, and large sizes and are perfect for storing cotton swabs and makeup remover rounds.

5 This Beautiful Spring Bloom

I am obsessed with bulbs in glass vases, which last longer than fresh flowers, look beautiful, and smell even better. For $4.99, pick up the Hyacinth in Glass Vase, available in assorted colors. These also make great gifts. Trader Joe’s usually sells a similar style. There are also many new plants and flowers arriving at Aldi this spring, so keep an eye out.