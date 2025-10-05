7 Best New Bath & Body Works Items Hitting Shelves This October

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

In August and September, Bath & Body Works brought all the fall vibes in the form of seasonal scents, including pumpkin spice and apple everything. Now that October is here, the popular mall body and bath products mecca is getting in so many holiday-inspired products, spreading the cheer in a major way. Here are 7 new Bath & Body Works items hitting shelves this October.

1 Candles That Smell Like Fresh, Cinnamon Rolls

New holiday candles are dropping daily. This Fresh Cinnamon Rolls candle gives all the holiday vibes, starting with its deer and fir design. Think notes of gooey cinnamon roll, warm ground spice, and vanilla frosting. One shopper claims it is the same scent as Pumpkin Cinnamon Bun. “I noticed it immediately on first whiff as Pumpkin Cinnamon Bun is one of my favorite fall scents. That being said, I have a stash of those and I compared the two together to confirm – absolutely exact same thing!” they wrote.

2 Fruity Dryer Sheets

Bath & Body Works dryer sheets? Yes please. White Barn Cactus Blossom Dryer Sheets will have your clothes smelling like a crisp, tropical oasis in one cycle. Throw a single sheet into the dryer and enjoy notes of cactus flower petals, fresh citrus, and vanilla coconut. “Love this new product,” writes a shopper. “I used the amber blush detergent for my blankets and used the cactus blossom dryer sheets and they are smelling fresh, sweet, floral! My blankets are soft and clean! These sheets aren’t as thick as Bounce sheets but they are still good for a medium sized loads.”

3 A Citrusy Holiday Hand Wash

Shoppers are so excited that Winter Citrus Wreath Foaming Hand Soap, which smells like a bright, wintry, woodsy garland, is back for the season. The scent has notes of balsam wreath, fresh citrus, and forest breeze. “I love this soap! It’s my favorite. I wish they had a room freshener to go with it,” writes a shopper. “This is my favorite holiday scent. I look forward to it each year. I just wish we had a candle with this scent,” adds another.

4 Fragrance Mist That Is Like “A High End Perfume”

There are a bunch of new and returning mists, including Cozy Vanilla Bourbon Fine Fragrance Mist. It has notes of warm bourbon, dark fruit, and vanilla liqueur, and “smells so good, its like a high end perfume,” writes a shopper. “It lasts about 4 hours on me- I hope that helps those concerned with longevity. Highly recommend for a mist, which 4 hours is good for a mist IMO! Packaging is ok but the scent to me is soooo good and way better than I expected.”

5 Lip Oil That Tastes Like Dessert

I love a good lip oil. Honey Glaze Lip Oil sort of reminds me of Clinique Black Honey, but more delicious with notes of caramelized sugar, strawberry nectar, and creme brûlée. It is infused with coconut oil to nourish, hydrate, and keep your lips shining.

6 Hand Sanitizer That Smells Like Christmas

Hand sanitizer that smells like Christmas is the norm at Bath & Body Works. ‘Tis The Season PocketBac Hand Sanitizer is a new favorite with shoppers. “One of my all time favorites,” writes a shopper. “I love this so much. It smells just like Christmas.”

7 And, the Same Fragrance as a Room Spray

If you like the ‘Tis The Season fragrance, you can also enjoy it as a concentrated room spray. The fruity meets woodsy scent with a little spice has notes of rich red apple, sweet cinnamon, and cedarwood.