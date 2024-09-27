Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Fitness
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bestlifeonline.com.

Simple 10-Minute Walking Workout Can Lead to Major Weight Loss, Fitness Trainer Says

Fitness trainer Petra Genco says you can achieve you goals with just five different moves.

young woman working out in her home
Shutterstock
Abby Reinhard
By Abby ReinhardSep 27, 2024
Abby Reinhard
Senior Editor
Abby Reinhard is a writer, editor, and native Jersey Girl. Before Best Life, she was working in medical writing, ...
See Full Bio

We've all heard tips and tricks for quick and effective workouts. But more often than not, the workout isn't long enough to help you burn the calories you need or enjoyable enough to motivate you. However, according to Petra Genco, founder of Petra Genco Fitness, there is actually a 10-minute walking routine that you can do from your home to truly see results.

In a recent TikTok, Genco (@petragenco) shared the "10 minute flat belly walk at home routine." At the beginning of the video, Genco points to an overlaid photo of herself at a heavier weight, then encourages viewers to "walk the weight off" with five moves.

RELATED: 6 Best Walking Workouts for Weight Loss.

To do Genco's routine, start by walking on the spot before moving into pullbacks, moving your arms apart at chest height, and stepping from side to side. Next, you'll do a step reach, stepping out from side to side, and reaching up diagonally with your opposite hand.

The fourth move is a knee punch combination, which involves punching one arm straight out while lifting your opposite knee. Lastly, you'll do butt kicks, which involve stepping from side to side, alternating with kicking your glutes, and moving your arms like you would for a bicep curl.

At the end of the video, Genco says you do each move for one minute and then repeat the set, totaling your 10-minute workout.

@petragenco

10 minute flat belly walk at home routine.🚶🏽‍♀️

While you'll have to try the routine yourself to see if it works for you, Genco shared results from her own weight-loss journey on her website.

"Two years ago, it seemed like my body just effortlessly gained weight, no matter what I did. Until I was 30lbs overweight," Genco writes. "But instead of accepting my menopause belly and low confidence, I made a change! And here I am now 30lbs lighter, full of confidence and energy!"

RELATED: 7 Best Exercises to Improve Your Balance, According to Fitness Experts.

She also specifically caters programs to older women, as changing hormones and metabolisms make it more difficult to shed fat and lose weight.

If you are looking for a longer walking workout routine or another workout targeting other areas of your body, Genco has several quick-hit exercises on her TikTok page and extended 20-minute and 30-minute versions on her YouTube channel.

Her Aug. 20 YouTube video takes viewers through a 30-minute walking routine for weight loss, which Genco dubs "low impact & fat burning." The longer workout has shorter stints of movement, changing your exercise every 40 seconds instead of every minute.

If you're not as particular about the type of exercise but are simply aiming for a flatter belly, Genco also has a chair workout on her TikTok to help you achieve your goals.


We offer the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.

The Latest

woman holding her stomach in pain
Stomach Side Effect

Patient Shares Another Ozempic Side Effect

man with gout holding toe
Gauging Gout

Cases of Gout Are on the Rise

A person pouring supplement capsules into their hand
At A Loss

“Ozempic Supplements” Are on the Rise for Weight Loss

A woman and a man walk through the office together
Walk it Off

Lose Belly Fat by Walking Every Day

© Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.