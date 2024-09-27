Simple 10-Minute Walking Workout Can Lead to Major Weight Loss, Fitness Trainer Says

We've all heard tips and tricks for quick and effective workouts. But more often than not, the workout isn't long enough to help you burn the calories you need or enjoyable enough to motivate you. However, according to Petra Genco, founder of Petra Genco Fitness, there is actually a 10-minute walking routine that you can do from your home to truly see results.

In a recent TikTok, Genco (@petragenco) shared the "10 minute flat belly walk at home routine." At the beginning of the video, Genco points to an overlaid photo of herself at a heavier weight, then encourages viewers to "walk the weight off" with five moves.

RELATED: 6 Best Walking Workouts for Weight Loss.

To do Genco's routine, start by walking on the spot before moving into pullbacks, moving your arms apart at chest height, and stepping from side to side. Next, you'll do a step reach, stepping out from side to side, and reaching up diagonally with your opposite hand.

The fourth move is a knee punch combination, which involves punching one arm straight out while lifting your opposite knee. Lastly, you'll do butt kicks, which involve stepping from side to side, alternating with kicking your glutes, and moving your arms like you would for a bicep curl.

At the end of the video, Genco says you do each move for one minute and then repeat the set, totaling your 10-minute workout.

@petragenco 10 minute flat belly walk at home routine.🚶🏽‍♀️

While you'll have to try the routine yourself to see if it works for you, Genco shared results from her own weight-loss journey on her website.

"Two years ago, it seemed like my body just effortlessly gained weight, no matter what I did. Until I was 30lbs overweight," Genco writes. "But instead of accepting my menopause belly and low confidence, I made a change! And here I am now 30lbs lighter, full of confidence and energy!"

RELATED: 7 Best Exercises to Improve Your Balance, According to Fitness Experts.

She also specifically caters programs to older women, as changing hormones and metabolisms make it more difficult to shed fat and lose weight.

If you are looking for a longer walking workout routine or another workout targeting other areas of your body, Genco has several quick-hit exercises on her TikTok page and extended 20-minute and 30-minute versions on her YouTube channel.

Her Aug. 20 YouTube video takes viewers through a 30-minute walking routine for weight loss, which Genco dubs "low impact & fat burning." The longer workout has shorter stints of movement, changing your exercise every 40 seconds instead of every minute.

If you're not as particular about the type of exercise but are simply aiming for a flatter belly, Genco also has a chair workout on her TikTok to help you achieve your goals.



