The Best Career for Your Zodiac Sign, Says an Astrologer

Discovering your career path isn't always straightforward. Oftentimes, there can be many twists, turns, and false starts before landing the ideal job, but astrology can help unlock invaluable information about your personality traits and what positions you're best suited for. Your zodiac sign can offer insight into your career path and where you can find long-term fulfillment. Whether you're seeking advice on making more money, climbing up the ladder, or switching careers, the answers could be in your astrological sign. If you've ever wondered what the stars have written about your career success, we delve into how each sign influences professional aspirations with Gaye Nelson, a Los Angeles-based astrologer who shares her extensive knowledge about the zodiac.

1 Aries (March 21 to April 20)

Aries are go-getters who take control and are competitive.

"If you want something to get going, if you want a startup person, definitely hire an Aries," Nelson says. "They can be bossy, but they also get things done really quickly. They hate to lose. So they often, if you can give them clear goals, you just can't have a better person on your team because they're naturally athletic. I always say that I think Aries people are happiest when they're working with their bodies."

Since Aries possesses a lot of physicality, an athletic career, modeling, and law enforcement, like police or the military, are good choices. Anything with a daring spirit, such as an astronaut or an explorer, is also up their alley.

"They can also be excellent surgeons and surgical nurses because of the precision use of the tools, martial arts, racing, firefighting and construction work, anything like that that has some boldness to it and requires some courage," explains Nelson. "Those are things that really are going to keep the flame alive for an Aries person."

2 Taurus (April 21 to May 21)

A Taurus believes in hard work and persistence. Determination, being highly motivated to succeed, and not giving up are strong attributes of Taurus, and their work motto is to stick with it, per Nelson.

"Taurus rules money, so they always do well in banking or finance. They can also be good at farming, landscaping, and construction, but in a different way, like with bricks," she explains.

Taurus would be intrigued by several unique career paths. According to Nelson, any type of job that involves working with hands is a good fit for this sign. "With bricks or anything with sculpture, like occupations that involve minerals. I always think of tours having to do with textiles. So could be careers involving things like weaving handcrafts of various kinds, especially, for example, making things with gems or like gemstones, rocks, crystals, anything involving the physical senses, sensual pleasures, and indulgences."

Other professional choices could include owning an arts and crafts store, singing, performing, dancing, baking, being a food server, being an agricultural engineer, being a fabric designer, being a soil scientist, or working in agriculture.

3 Gemini (May 22 to June 21)

Gemini is connected to communication and can be chatty, so anything related to public speaking, reporting, writing, teaching, or hospitality is great for this zodiac sign.

But there's another side to a Gemini that brings out different skill sets, according to Nelson.

"While the analysis of numbers fits a bit better with Virgo, you will find some Geminis who are very good at accounting and bookkeeping, just dealing with numbers and figures like that, a numerologist." She adds, "Also, office practices like working in a mail room or being a messenger or a runner of any kind, like food delivery. Certainly, people who drive for Uber or Lyft or things like that must have some Gemini in their charts and anything involving their hands."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

4 Cancer (June 22 to July 22)

A Cancer has nurturing and caring qualities combined with a natural ambition and drive to succeed. The sign rules food and family, so working in a family-owned business or as a chef is ideal.

"Anything that involves the caring instincts, the feeling nature, taking care of others, which could be in any kind of health field, but also things like nursery or grammar school teacher where you're a professional parent, a daycare center owner, any kind of counselor or nurse," says Nelson.

However, Cancer also has a very creative side, and many poets, songwriters, playwrights, advertising, and copywriters are associated with this sign. Other good career choices include working from home, domestic services, housekeeping, realtor, stay-at-home parents, or house painter.

5 Leo (July 23 to August 23)

Leos are inclined to lean towards drama, the arts, and performing. They need an audience, so anything exciting, daring, and bold they'll gravitate towards.

"Anything that Leo is going to do has got to put them center stage. So, catering to an audience is really a strength for Leo," says Nelson.

Acting, singing, modeling, performing, or teaching are fun career paths for Leos. This sign is connected to good times, parties, and vacations.

But Leos can also do a variety of jobs such a party planning, camp counselor, owner of an amusement park or working at an amusement park, RV sales, greeting card designer, or working on a cruise ship.

6 Virgo (August 24 to September 22)

Virgos are perfectionists, pay attention to detail, like to make a difference, have excellent tech skills, and are working bees.

"Virgo is the sign of what we call health work and service," says Nelson. "Anything that's involved with the accumulation and distribution of facts or information" is good for Vigros.

Fitting career choices for a Virgo are nurses and healthcare professionals, librarians, health inspectors, any kind of technical consultant, accountants, bookkeepers, mathematicians, and scientists. Nelson adds, "Certainly anything with office practices, which back up another person like secretary, mail room inventory, file clerk, receptionist, office manager, waiters and waitresses, delivery people, mail carriers because it's routine every day they deliver the mail, they have their roots."

She notes that Virgos are also very much connected to agriculture and ecology, so "working in fields to help prevent climate change or anything with crop sciences, agricultural sciences of any kind, certainly being a farmer," is ideal.

7 Libra (September 23 to October 23)

Libras thrive in a partnership and teamwork environment, so working with their spouse is appealing to them.

"Libra is the sign of cooperation and negotiation," Nelson states. They can be very diplomatic and charming, so therapists or counselors of any kind are a good move for them. Also, Libras can be great salespeople, recruiters, or in human resources.

But, there's a very creative and artistic side to Libras, which pulls them towards careers like wedding planning, florists, or architects.

Libras like flair and pizazz, so public relations or something in the hospitality industry, like a hotel manager, is good for them because those jobs have an element of refinement that attracts this zodiac sign.

8 Scorpio (October 24 to November 22)

Scorpios are one of the most intense zodiac signs, so it's no surprise they rule politics and power. They have a heightened sense of intuition, intense probing, determination to get to the truth, strong commitment and loyalty, and are always willing to lend a hand when needed, making them excel in a wide range of careers.

This sign is capable of anything they set out to accomplish and is perfect for politics, mining engineering, FBI, CIA, detectives, therapists, psychologists and psychiatrists, and television commentators,

On the flip side, Scorpio rules decay, so sewer workers, garbage collectors, and people who run sewage plants are ideal. "Anything related to death and also to birth. So midwives, obstetricians, delivery room nurses, emergency room nurses, anything that involves life-and-death situations and these deep transitions of life," says Nelson.

9 Sagittarius (November 23 to December 21)

Free-spirited and adventurous, Sagittarius likes to take risks and enjoys traveling for work. Pilots, working in an embassy, and cruise director are exciting jobs this sign finds appealing. But there's a serious tone to Sagittarius as well. "Many do well in financial investments. Stock options and commodity traders are notable careers for this sign, Nelson says.

10 Capricorn (December 22 to January 20)

Capricorns have a tenacity and determination that often leads to success, which makes sense because, according to Nelson, they rule professionalism.

"We really find that Capricorns tend to like to be in charge. They like to be the boss. They like to be at the top of the ladder as quickly as possible. So becoming an expert in anything, an authority on something, business administration, any kind of really high skills that demands great respect."

Other spot-on career choices include teachers, bankers, accountants, and any career that deals with prestige and money. "Capricorns do tend to want to make a good living, are ambitious, and they can work well under pressure," says Nelson.

11 Aquarius (January 21 to February 19)

Aquarians tend to be a bit offbeat, eccentric oddballs who are brilliant, highly intelligent, and push the limitations of what's expected.

"Aquarius rules computers, technology, and anything in the electronics industry," Nelson explains. Aquariums often do really well with self-employment or part-time employment because it is a sign of freedom, and they really don't want to be tied down, whereas a Virgo or Capricorn may not mind nine to five or a more traditional structure."

Science, computers, radio, and television, and writing are solid career paths because this sign rules them all.

12 Pisces (February 20 to March 20)

Pisces are incredibly sensitive, big dreamers, and have a go-with-the-flow attitude that's best suited for art, music, and dance. However, this zodiac sign also represents forgiveness and compassion, so working with kids and the elderly is very rewarding.

"Pisces is also connected to the unconscious mind," Nelson states. "So hypnosis, dream analysis, past life regression, and for example, teaching meditation. Generally, Pisces people want to be healing or inspirational in some form."